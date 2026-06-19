Italian Foreign Minister Cancels US Visit Over Trump's Remarks on Italian PM

Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has cancelled his planned visit to the United States from June 21-22, citing 'insulting' remarks made by US President Donald Trump towards Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The cancellation comes after Trump accused Meloni of 'tossing him a sop' during a G7 summit in France, and referred to her as 'weak' and 'treacherous' in a separate interview.

19 يونيو 2026 - 19:10 | آخر تحديث 19 يونيو 2026 - 19:11فجرت تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أزمة دبلوماسية مع روما، وألغى وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنطونيو تاياني، اليوم (الجمعة)، زيارته المقررة إلى الولايات المتحدة يومي 21 و22 يونيو الجاري، احتجاجاً على ما وصفه بـ«الكلمات الخطيرة والمسيئة»، التي وجهها ترمب لرئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني.

وكان ترمب قال في مقابلة مع قناة تلفزيونية إيطالية، إن ميلوني «توسلت» إليه لالتقاط صورة معه خلال قمة مجموعة السبع في فرنسا، قائلاً: إنها كانت ترغب بشدة في الحصول على صورة معه وإنه وافق على ذلك «شفقةً عليها». واعتبر وزير الخارجية أن «الكلمات الخطيرة والمسيئة»، التي وجهها ترمب لميلوني تُسيء إلى جميع الإيطاليين. ولهذا السبب، قررتُ إلغاء زيارتي إلى الولايات المتحدة المقررة في 21 و22 يونيو





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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani US President Donald Trump Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni G7 Summit In France Insulting Remarks Canceled Visit

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