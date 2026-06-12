Israeli Army Invades Area Protected by Palestinian Activists

The Israeli Army invaded the area of ​​Bark Solomon, a historical and tourist site in the southern West Bank, after a visit by Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich to the site with settlers and officials. The visit came after a Palestinian official and popular movement to protect the area.

اقتحام منطقة برك سليمان بمحافظة بيت لحم جنوبي الضفة جاء بعد نحو أسبوعين من تلويحات سموتريتش بضم الموقع إلى هيئة "تراث يهودا والسامرة" التابعة لوزارة التراث الإسرائيلية.

اقتحم الجيش الإسرائيلي، الجمعة، منطقة برك سليمان السياحية الواقعة بين بلدة الخضر وقرية أرطاس بمحافظة بيت لحم جنوبي الضفة الغربية المحتلة. وقالت مصادر محلية وشهود عيان لمراسل الأناضول، إنّ"الجيش الإسرائيلي اقتحم المنطقة وتمركزت قواته عند البرك الثلاث، وسيرت دورية راجلة في المكان، دون الإبلاغ عن اعتقالات أو مداهمات". وجاء اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية بعد ساعات من اقتحام مستوطنين إسرائيليين للموقع ذاته، وأدائهم طقوسا تلمودية عند البرك الثلاث.

وفي 25 مايو/ أيار الماضي، اقتحم وزير المالية الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف بتسلئيل سموتريتش، الموقع الأثري برفقة مستوطنين ومسؤولين، أعقبه تحركات فلسطينية رسمية وشعبية لحماية المنطقة. وصرح سموتريتش، خلال الاقتحام بأن استمرار وجود الموقع تحت إدارة فلسطينية"غير مقبول", متعهداً بالعمل على تغيير ذلك، وفق وسائل إعلام عبرية. التحركات الإسرائيلية جاءت عقب مصادقة الحكومة مطلع العام الحالي، على مشروع إنشاء ما يسمى ب"هيئة تراث يهودا والسامرة" التابعة لوزارة التراث الإسرائيلية، ومنحتها صلاحيات واسعة تتعلق بإدارة المواقع الأثرية في الضفة الغربية.

وتعد"برك سليمان" من أبرز المعالم التاريخية والسياحية في جنوب الضفة الغربية، وتتكون من ثلاثة خزانات مائية ضخمة استخدمت عبر قرون لتجميع المياه ونقلها إلى القدس عبر قنوات حجرية تاريخية. وتأتي المحاولات الإسرائيلية للسيطرة على"برك سليمان" بينما تتهم جهات فلسطينية إسرائيل بتكثيف إجراءاتها للسيطرة على مواقع أثرية ودينية في الضفة الغربية، من بينها موقع سبسطية الأثري شمال مدينة نابلس، وموقع النبي صموئيل شمال القدس.

ومنذ 8 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2023، قتل الجيش الإسرائيلي والمستوطنون ما لا يقل عن 1169 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية، وأصابوا 12 ألفا و666 آخرين، إضافة إلى اعتقال نحو 23 ألف فلسطيني وتهجير 33 ألفا





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