Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon: Casualties and Retaliation

The Israeli military launched strikes in southern Lebanon in response to violations of the ceasefire and attacks on civilian areas. Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, retaliated by targeting an Israeli patrol in a village near Tyre and injuring a soldier. They also targeted another Israeli patrol and a military vehicle in the same region, resulting in confirmed injuries. Hezbollah also claimed to have targeted a tank and an engineering vehicle near the Beqaa Valley, causing confirmed injuries. They also fired a missile at an Israeli drone in the skies of southern Lebanon.

الإسرائيلي جنوب لبنان، ردا على خرق الاحتلال لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار واعتداءاته على قرى الجنوب، التي أسفرت عن شهداء وجرحى بين المدنيين. وذكر الحزب في بيان متفرقة، أن مقاتليه استهدفوا بمسيرة انقضاضية قوة إسرائيلية متموجعة داخل منزل في منطقة بيدر الفقعاني ببلدة الطيبة، وحققوا إصابة مباشرة، مشيرا إلى أنه استهدف القوة الإسرائيلية ذاتها ب"مسيرة انقضاضية" أخرى، ما استدعى تدخل قوات إسرائيلية لإجلاء مصابين.

وتحدث الحزب عن استهداف ثالث ب"مسيرة انقضاضية" طال قوة إسرائيلية مساندة وصلت المنطقة، إضالة لتدخل مروحية لإخلاء المصابين"تحت غطاء دخاني وناري كثيف". وأعلن حزب الله استهداف تجمعين لآليات وجنود إسرائيليين جنوبي لبنان، بصليتين صاروخيتين، أحدهما بين منطقة وادي العيون وبلدة صربين، والآخر في بلدة رشاف. كما أعلن عن استهداف آخر بمسيرة انقضاضية طال تجمّعا لآليّات وجنود إسرائيليين في بلدة طيرحرفا، موضحا أنه حقق"إصابة مؤكدة", حيث"شوهدت ألسنة النيران تندلع من إحدى صهاريج الوقود في المكان".

وفي البلدة ذاتها، استهدف مقاتلو الحزب بمسيرتين، آليتين (هامر وهندسية) تابعتين للجيش الإسرائيلي، محققا"إصابات مؤكدة". وفي عمليتين لاحقتين، أعلن الحزب استهدافه بمسيرتين انقضاضيتين دبابة ميركافا في بلدة رشاف، وآلية هندسية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي شرق بلدة البياضة، حيث حقق"إصابات مؤكدة". كما استهدف الحزب جرّافة D9 تابعة لجيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بلدة الناقورة بمسيرة انقضاضية، محققا"إصابة مؤكدة". إضافة لذلك، أعلن الحزب التصدي بصاروخ أرض جو، لطائرة مسيّرة تابعة للجيش الإسرائيليّ في أجواء قضاء صور بجنوب لبنان.

ولم يصدر على الفور تعقيب رسمي إسرائيلي على بيانات "حزب الله". والاثنين، استشهد 4 أشخاص وجرح 8 آخرون بينهم مسعفون، في غارات وقصف مدفعي إسرائيلي استهدف بلدات عدة جنوبي لبنان. فيما أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، الاثنين، مقتل عسكري إثر هجوم بمسيرة مفخخة أطلقها"حزب الله" استهدفت موقعا عسكريا إسرائيليا. ومنذ 2 آذار/ مارس يشن الاحتلال عدوانا على لبنان خلّف 2869 شهيدا و8730 جريحا وأكثر من 1.6 مليون نازح، أي نحو خُمس السكان، حسب أحدث معطيات رسمية.

وبدأت في 17 نيسان/ أبريل هدنة لمدة عشرة أيام، ثم جرى تمديدها حتى 17 أيار/ مايو الجاري، لكن تل أبيب تخرقها يوميا، عبر قصف دموي وتفجير واسع لمنازل بعشرات القرى





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Israeli Hezbollah Casualties Retaliation Strikes Violations Ceasefire Civilian Areas Militant Group Patrol Injury Tank Engineering Vehicle Drone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sweden Protests Israeli Attacks on Gaza, LebanonProtesters in Stockholm, Sweden, gathered in the Oposforaturielundn park on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. They carried Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian flags, as well as signs condemning civilian deaths and calling for a halt to Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza. The protesters also criticized the negative stance of Greece towards Israel's intervention against the Global Solidarity Flotilla and accused Athens of ignoring its international obligations.

Read more »

Israeli Escalation Predates Lebanon Talks: Rescue Workers Attempt to Retrieve Victims from Debris of Israeli-Struck Home in Southern LebanonThe text describes an Israeli military escalation in Lebanon, including strikes on Beirut and the southern region, and the rescue efforts of aid workers in a town hit by an Israeli missile strike.

Read more »

Lebanon Braces for Escalating Israeli Strikes as 27 Killed in Day of ViolenceThe escalation of violence in Lebanon's south and other regions has resulted in the death of 27 people and the injury of 30 others, with the Israeli military targeting dozens of towns and villages.

Read more »

Israel claims to have attacked 40 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killed 10 fightersThe Israeli Armed Forces claim to have launched attacks on critical infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including 40 targets owned by Hezbollah, resulting in the death of 10 fighters.

Read more »

Iraq denies presence of Israeli troops in its territory, alleges US responsibility for aerial strikes against itThe Iraqi Military Spokesman, Major General Abdul Mahdi al-Khuvari, denied the presence of Israeli troops in Iraq's territories and accused the US of responsibility for the aerial strikes against Iraq, stating that the US was aware of the Israeli base in Iraq.

Read more »

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill 6, including paramedics, and injure othersIsraeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday resulted in the deaths of six people, including paramedics, and injuries to others. The attacks targeted several villages and towns, including airstrikes on two points linked to the Islamic Relief Organization in the towns of Qalawiya and Tabanna in the Bint Jbeil district, a strike on a hospital in the town of Qsar in the same district, and a strike on a factory for poultry feed in the town of Dbayel in the Qsar district. The attacks also injured several people, including paramedics, in the town of Qalawiya in the same district. The Israeli military also targeted a factory for poultry feed on the main road between the towns of Ramadiya and Sharqiyya in the Qsar district, resulting in injuries.

Read more »