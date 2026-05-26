Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Medical Visit to Jerusalem Hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a medical visit to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, according to reports from Israeli media. The visit came after the revelation of Netanyahu's cancer treatment for prostate cancer, which he underwent a year and a half ago. The purpose of the visit is not yet clear, but it is believed to be related to his health.

وفق صحيفة "يديعوت أحرونوت" فيما تأني الزيارة بعد أيام من كشف رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي عن خضوعه لعلاج إشعاعي إثر إصابته بسرطان البروستاتا.. أفادت وسائل إعلام عبرية بأن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو (76 عاماً) أجرى زيارة طبية، مساء الاثنين، إلى مستشفى هداسا عين كارم في القدس.

وقالت صحيفة"يديعوت أحرونوت" إن"رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو وصل إلى مستشفى هداسا عين كارم في القدس مساء اليوم (الاثنين). فيما زعم مكتب نتنياهو أن سبب وجوده في المستشفى يعود إلى تلقيه"علاج أسنان", دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل، وفق المصدر ذاته. وتأتي هذه الزيارة بعد أيام من كشف نتنياهو إصابته بسرطان البروستاتا قبل نحو عام ونصف وخضوعه للعلاج الإشعاعي.

وجاء ذلك خلال تصريحات وتقارير طبية قدمها للمحكمة المركزية في تل أبيب ضمن دعوى رفعها ضد صحفيين اتهمهم بنشر معلومات كاذبة عن حالته الصحية. وقال نتنياهو أمام المحكمة:"صحتي طبيعية، بل يقول البعض إنها ممتازة. لم أعانِ من سرطان البنكرياس كما ورد في أبريل 2024. لو كان الأمر كذلك لما كنت على قيد الحياة الآن".

وأضاف أنه خضع لفحص رنين مغناطيسي أواخر عام 2024 أظهر"بقعة صغيرة" في البروستاتا، تبيّن لاحقاً أنها ورم سرطاني بحجم 8 ملم. وأوضح أنه خضع خلال شهري يناير/كانون الأول وفبراير/شباط 2026 لخمس جلسات علاج إشعاعي، مشيراً إلى أن الفحوصات اللاحقة أظهرت زوال الورم بالكامل





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Medical Visit Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital Jerusalem Cancer Treatment Prostate Cancer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Fears Iran Will Gain Time After 60 Days If No Deal With US, Israeli Official SaysIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns to US President Donald Trump that Iran could gain time after 60 days if no deal is reached between the two sides. The Israeli official also mentioned that the Iranian nuclear deal would be unfavorable for the region if agreed upon.

Read more »

Israel sources reveal Trump's assurance to Netanyahu: Iran deal must include nuclear program dismantling and uranium transferA source from Israel revealed that President Trump assured Netanyahu that any agreement with Iran must include dismantling its nuclear program and transferring Iran's enriched uranium.

Read more »

حزب الله يرد على إسرائيل: إن شاء الله يتم هذا الاتفاق والارهاصات موجودة في اتمامه، وبالتالي نكون نحن أيضا من الذين يشملنا هذا الاتفاق، اتفاق وقف الاعمال العدائية بالكاملAmin al-Musawi, Secretary General of Hezbollah, expresses hope for an agreement between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been facing Israel for nearly two months. Since April 17, Israel has launched strikes targeting Hezbollah and its infrastructure, while its forces have been conducting demolition and destruction operations in the south. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that US President Donald Trump confirmed Israel's right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon. Secretary General Musawi said, 'If God wills, this agreement will be reached, and the preparations are complete, so we will be part of this agreement, a complete ceasefire agreement.'

Read more »

استجواب نتنياهو في الملف 2000 مستمر بعد استكمال استجوابه في الجلسات السابقةThe investigation of Netanyahu in case 2000 continues after completing his interrogations in cases 1000 and 4000. This comes after the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that President Isaac Herzog froze the temporary suspension of the file of Netanyahu's pardon request.

Read more »

Israeli Ministers Call for Netanyahu to Rebel Against Trump and Bomb BeirutIsraeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both known for their hawkish views, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy President Donald Trump and bomb Beirut in response to drone attacks by Hezbollah, which have injured Israelis.

Read more »

Israeli Military Casualties in Lebanon and Hezbollah's EscalationThe Jerusalem Post reports that 11 Israeli soldiers were killed in south Lebanon since the ceasefire announcement between the US, Israel, and Iran on April 8, 2023. The article highlights the discrepancy between the official Israeli narrative and the reality on the ground, with Hezbollah still launching drone attacks on Israeli settlements and causing casualties. The report also mentions the impact on civilians, including children facing disrupted education and civilians enduring sirens and explosions despite security promises.

Read more »