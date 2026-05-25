Israeli Ministers Call for Netanyahu to Rebel Against Trump and Bomb Beirut

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both known for their hawkish views, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy President Donald Trump and bomb Beirut in response to drone attacks by Hezbollah, which have injured Israelis.

سموتريتش وزامير يدعوان نتنياهو للتمرد على ترمب وقصف بيروت في الوقت الذي يصعد فيه الجيش الإسرائيلي عملياته الحربية في لبنان، وينفذ في يوم واحد 114 غارة تشمل البقاع، توجه الوزيران المتطرفان، بتسلئيل سموتريتش، وزير المالية، والوزير الثاني في وزارة الدفاع، وإيتمار بن غفير، وزير الأمن القومي، إلى رئيس الوزراء، بنيامين نتنياهو، مطالبين بكسر المعادلة التي وضعها الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترمب، والتمرد على قراراته، بطلبهما قصف وتدمير عمارات في بيروت رداً على الطائرات المسيرة التي يطلقها حزب الله، وتنجح في إصابة الإسرائيليين.

وقد أعرب رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي، إيال زامير، عن تأييده لرأي سموتريتش، وبن غفير، وقال خلال اجتماع الكابنيت إنه يجب تغيير المعادلة القائمة، وقصف وتدمير مبانٍ في بيروت رداً على المسيرات المتفجرة التي يطلقها حزب الله ضد القوات الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان، وعلى بلدات حدودية في شمال إسرائيل. ومن جهته، قال بن غفير إنه يحظر تطبيع واقع المسيرات المتفجرة، وحان الوقت أن يضرب رئيس الحكومة على طاولة ترمب، ويبلغه بأننا سنعود إلى الحرب في لبنان.

يجب قطع الكهرباء في لبنان، واحتلال الزهراني، والعودة إلى الحرب بقوة شديدة





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Israeli Ministers Moshe Kahlon Itamar Ben-Gvir Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Hezbollah Drone Attacks Bombing Beirut Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Israeli-Arab Conflict Israeli-Iranian Conflict Israeli-American Conflict

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