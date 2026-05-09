Israeli settlers and army attack Palestinians across West Bank

Recent attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers and army in the West Bank, including Jerusalem. Discussions on the case at the UN Security Council.

وذكرت مصادر فلسطينية أن مستوطنين هاجموا مواطناً وطفله في منطقة 'شويكة' شرق بلدة الظاهرية جنوبي مدينة الخليل. وحملت المصادر أيضًا أن مستوطنين صادروا مركبة وخزان مياه واحتجزوا سيدة في منطقة خلة الفرا غرب يطا جنوبي الخليل.

وأشارت إلى أن مستوطنين آخرين نفذوا اعتداءات في أراضي الفلسطينيين بمنطقة حرموش شرق بلدة سعير شمالي الخليل. وفي السياق، أضرم مستوطنون النار في منزل قرب مدخل بلدة اللبن الشرقية على الطريق الرابط بين رام الله ونابلس، كما منعوا الفلسطينيين من الوصول إلى منطقتي الصفرة والمنطقة الغربية الواقعتين بين بلدتي عوريف وجماعين جنوب نابلس، فيما أظهر مقطع متداول استيلاء مستوطنين على أراضٍ في المنطقة.

وفي وقت سابق، بحث مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة، الجمعة، تدهور الأوضاع في الضفة الغربية والتطورات بالأراضي التي تحتلها القوات الإسرائيلية. وعقدت الجلسة بصيغة 'أريا' بناء على اقتراح الأعضاء الخمfive في مجلس الأمن الدولي، الدنمارك وفرنسا واليونان ولاتفيا والمملكة المتحدة، لبحث تطورات الأوضاع في الضفة الغربية بما فيها القدس المحتلة، حيث ناقشت حالة الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية وخاصة في القدس، كما تم التحدث عن عمليات الجيش الإسرائيلي والمستوطنين ضد الفلسطينيين والممتلكاتهم





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Israeli Settlements Violence Against Palestinians Israeli Army West Bank Palestinian Territories Palestinian Protests Israeli Occupation Gaza Strip Jerusalem

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