Israel Prepares to Halt Progress in Southern Lebanon, Warns of 'Miserable' Choice

Israeli military sources have revealed that the army is preparing to halt its advance in southern Lebanon and is determined to maintain control over security zones. The issue of withdrawal from these areas will be discussed with the Lebanese during upcoming negotiations scheduled for next week and a half in the United States. The military claims that "combat units of the 551st Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate Hezbollah elements in southern Lebanon." The situation in Lebanon is described as critical, with the country facing a "miserable choice" between building a state that upholds the rule of law and arms itself, or remaining a hostage to the logic of militias and the culture of cancellation.

كشفت تقارير إسرائيلية، السبت، عن استعداد الجيش لوقف التقدم في جنوب لبنان، وتؤكد تمسكه بالمناطق الأمنية. وقالت مصادر أمنية إسرائيلية إن الجيش الإسرائيلي لن ينسحب من المنطقة الأمنية، وإن هذه القضية ستُناقش مع اللبنانيين ضمن المفاوضات التي ستُعقد بعد أسبوع ونصف في الولايات المتحدة.

ووفق الجيش فإن "قوات فريق القتال التابع للواء 551، العاملة تحت قيادة الفرقة 91، تواصل تدمير بنى تحتية إرهابية والقضاء على عناصر من حزب الله في جنوب لبنان". من خطورة المرحلة التي يمر بها لبنان، مؤكدا أن البلاد تقف أمام "استحقاق مصيري" يفرض الاختيار بين بناء دولة تحتكر السلاح وتفرض سيادة القانون، أو الاستمرار رهينة لمنطق الميليشيات وثقافة الإلغاء.

السبت سلسلة غارات على جنوب لبنان وشرقه، قبل وبعد توجيه جيشها إنذارين بوجوب إخلاء أكثر من عشرين بلدة وقرية، لا سيما مدينة النبطية، بحسب ما أفاد الإعلام المحلي. وتتواصل الضربات على الرغم من اقتراب الولايات المتحدة وإيران على ما يبدو من التوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، من الممكن أن يشمل الملف اللبناني.

واندلعت الحرب في لبنان في الثاني من مارس بعد إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ على إسرائيل ردا على مقتل المرشد الإيرانيوردّت إسرائيل بتنفيذ حملة ضربات واسعة واجتياحا بريا أسفرا عن مقتل 3756 شخصا في لبنان، فيما تسيطر على مساحة واسعة من جنوب البلاد. واستمر القتال رغم وقف إطلاق النار المعلن في لبنان في أبريل، وكذلك بعد إعلان اتفاق هدنة مشروط جديد الأسبوع الماضي إثر محادثات لبنانية-إسرائيلية في واشنطن.

وتعتبر إيران، الداعمة لحزب الله، أن لبنان يجب أن يكون جزءا من أي تسوية لإنهاء الحرب الأوسع في الشرق الأوسط





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Iran Middle East Conflict Military Operations Negotiations Arms Control Rule Of Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

حزب الله يعلن تصديّه لهجوم إسرائيلي ويدمّر 4 دبابات ميركافا وآلية عسكرية في جنوب لبنانأصدر حزب الله سلسلة بيانات detailing confrontations with an Israeli force advancing towards the town of Majdel Zoun in southern Lebanon. The party said it targeted a force of 12 armored vehicles moving from Shma' to the Rujmayn-Tir Harfa triangle and then to Wadi Hassoun, under heavy fire and phosphorous shells. They repelled the force with repeated rocket barrages, destroyed two Merkava tanks in Majdel Zoun, and later destroyed another two during a renewed advance at dawn. An explosive device destroyed a military vehicle as the force withdrew. Separately, Hezbollah claimed attacks using Ababil drones on a military vehicle in Tir Harfa and a building in Shma', and shooting down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with an anti-aircraft missile in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region. It also rocket-attacked the newly established Bilat site and targeted Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings in Qouzha and Rashaf.

Read more »

Israeli Army Invades Area Protected by Palestinian ActivistsThe Israeli Army invaded the area of ​​Bark Solomon, a historical and tourist site in the southern West Bank, after a visit by Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich to the site with settlers and officials. The visit came after a Palestinian official and popular movement to protect the area.

Read more »

RT Arabicيسعى ترامب إلى تقييد صلاحيات نتنياهو في سبيل اتفاق يائس مع إيران لا يبدو أنه صاحب القرار فيه. ديفيد هوروفيتز - Times of Israel

Read more »