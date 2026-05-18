Israeli Suspicion Grows Over Mysterious Blast at Military Firm

Israeli suspicion has grown over a mysterious blast at a military firm, with reports suggesting a possible chemical explosion and skepticism over the official explanation.

تصاعدت الشكوك حول طبيعة الانفجار نظرا لشدته فضلا عن عدم الإخطار المسبق به المراسل العسكري لهيئة البث الرسمية"كان" إيتاي بلومنتال: المشاهد غير اعتيادية بالمرة ولا تشبه التجارب التقليدية صحيفة"جيروسليمم بوست": أوساط أمنية وعسكرية تحدثت عن احتمال وقوع خلل كيميائي كبير في منظومة الدفع الصاروخي صحيفة"يديعوت أحرنوت": تبرير الشركة بأن"الرطوبة وظلام الليل" ضخّما الشكل البصري للانفجار قوبل بسخرية وغضب ما بين الغضب والسخرية والتشكيك تراوحت التعليقات في إسرائيل على انفجار وقع في وقت متأخر مساء السبت، داخل منشأة تابعة لشركة"تومر" للصناعات العسكرية، الواقعة في منطقة"بيت شيمش" غربي مدينة القدس.

لكن لماذا تصاعدت الشكوك حول هذا الانفجار؟ الإجابة على هذا السؤال يمكن رصدها في تناول وسائل إعلام عبرية، الأحد، للحدث، التي رفعت سقف التشكيك بالرواية الرسمية





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Israel Military Firm Blast Suspicion Chemical Explosion

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