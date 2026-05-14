Israel Files Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times Over Alleged Abuse of Palestinian Prisoners

Israel has filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of publishing false and defamatory statements about the country. The lawsuit stems from a report published by the New York Times that detailed allegations of sexual abuse and torture of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

تل أبيب تهاجم الصحيفة الأمريكية عقب نشر شهادات عن اغتصاب وتعذيب أسرى فلسطينيين داخل السجون الإسرائيلية. أعلنت إسرائيل، الخميس، رفع دعوى تشهير ضد صحيفة نيويورك تايمز الأمريكية، عقب نشرها تقريرا تناول شهادات عن تعرض أسرى فلسطينيين لاعتداءات جنسية وتعذيب داخل السجون الإسرائيلية.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية في بيان إن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر أصدرا تعليمات برفع دعوى قضائية ضد صحيفة نيويورك تايمز، بزعم نشرها أكاذيب ضد إسرائيل. والاثنين، أعد مراسل نيويورك تايمز نيكولاس كريستوف، تقريرا كشف خلاله عن تعرض أسرى فلسطينيين لعمليات اغتصاب واعتداءات جنسية ممنهجة، شملت أيضًا أطفالاً، على يد جنود إسرائيليين ومستوطنين وحراس سجون.

وهاجمت الوزارة الصحيفة، وقالت في بيان نشرته على منصة شركة إكس الأمريكية، مساء الاثنين: اليوم، اختارت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز نشر واحدة من أسوأ افتراءات الدم التي ظهرت في الصحافة الحديثة. وادّعت أن هذا النشر ليس من قبيل الصدفة، بل هو جزء ممّا سمته حملة مضللة ومُحكَمة التنظيم ضد إسرائيل، تهدف إلى وضعها على القائمة السوداء للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة (أنطونيو غوتيريش)





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Israel New York Times Defamation Lawsuit Allegations Of Abuse Palestinian Prisoners

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