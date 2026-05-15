Israel threatens to return to war against Iran, discusses scenarios with US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilities

Israel threatened to return to war against Iran and discussed scenarios with the US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilities, as tensions rise between the two countries. The visit of US President Trump to China, which includes discussions on trade, Iran, Taiwan, and artificial intelligence, is expected to focus on the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, as well as the potential for a military escalation.

أخبار إسرائيلية: إسرائيل تتهم واشنطن بأنها معنية بالعودة إلى القتال ضد إيران، وتناقش سيناريوهات محتملة تشمل ضربات أمريكية محددة ضد منشآت وقود وطاقة في إيران، بهدف الضغط على طهران للعودة إلى المفاوضات والتخلي عن برنامجها النووي.

إسرائيل تدرس الاستعدادات لحملات رد إيرانية محتملة، بما في ذلك مواصلة إطلاق الصواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل. ترمب يواجه خيارين: استئناف الحرب أو تشديد الحصار البحري في مضيق هرمز. إسرائيل مستعدة لاحتمال طلب العمل مجدداً في إيران. توتراً متصاعد بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وحلفائها في مضيق هرمز وبحر العرب على خلفية تعثر المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران.

الولايات المتحدة فرضت حصاراً على المواني الإيرانية، فيما ردت إيران بمنع مرور السفن عبر المضيق إلا بعد التنسيق معها. حرب إسرائيلية ضد إيران أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص، وفق طهران. تقود ملفات الحرب على إيران، والحرب التجارية، وتايوان، والذكاء الصناعي جدول أعمال زيارة ترمب إلى الصين





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