Israel conducts 70 attacks on Lebanon, violating ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes have killed 7 individuals and injured 6 others on Saturday, violating the ceasefire established on April 17. The continuous airstrikes are targeting various areas in Lebanon, particularly in the southern regions of Sidon, Saida, Nabatieh, Bkirayel, and Marjaneh, along with constant aircraft movements over Beirut and the Ba'al region. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for 17 attacks on Israeli targets in Lebanon and northward.

قتلت إسرائيل 7 أشخاص وأصابت 6 آخرين السبت عبر نحو 100 هجوم على مناطق متفرقة في لبنان في خرق جديد لاتفاق وقف إطلاق نار هدش ساري منذ 17 أبريل نيسان الماضي مسفحاً عن مدة 45 يوماً إضافية.

حسب إحصاء استند إلى بيانات وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية الرسمية تركزت الغارات والقصف على جنوب لبنان كما هو الحال في أقضية صور وصيدا والنبطية وبنت جبيل ومرجعيون إلى جانب تحليق مكثف للمسيرات فوق بيروت والبقاع. شنّت إسرائيل 32 غارة على قضاء صور أسفرت إحداها في بلدة طيرفلسيه عن مقتل سيدة ونجلها المسعف وإصابة 5 آخرين كذلك أدى قصف على العباسية إلى مقتل شخص آخر.

كما استهدفت غارات عدة بلدات في قضاءي صيدا والنبطية حيث قُتل رجل وزوجته في بلدة حبوش إثر تدمير منزلهما حيث كان أيضا رئيس بلدية عيترون السابق وأعضاء المجلس البلدي الحالي وحيدر مواسی قدر في قضاء بنت جبيل وقدر في قضاء بنت جبيل. نفذت إسرائيل عمليات قصف مدفعي استخدمت خلالها قذائف فوسفورية في بلدتي لتحمر الشقيف وزوطر الشرقية إلى جانب عمليات نسف لمنازل وأحياء سكنية في بلدة الخيام.

في وقت سابق أصدر جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إنذارات إخلاء لسكان 9 بلدات في صيدا والنبطية مما تسبب بحركة نزوح واسعة نحو صيدا وبيروت. في المقابل انشر حزب الله تنفيذ 17 هجوماً ضد مواقع والثكنات الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان والشمال الإسرائيلي الموجهاً لاستخدامها لمسيرات انقضاضية وقذائف مدفعية إضافة إلى تجمعات للجنود والآليات في الخيام والناقورة ودير سريان والبياضة.

منذ بدء الهجوم الإسرائيلي الموسع على لبنان في 2 مارس 2026 قتل 2969 شخصاً وأصيب 9112 آخرون في الوقت نفسه نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص وفقاً لمتطبيقات البيانات الرسمية اللبنانية. رئيس البرلمان التركي يشيد بموقف لاعب برشلونة لامين يامال الداعم لفلسطين رئيس البرلمان التركي يشيد بموقف لاعب برشلونة لامين يامال الداعم لفلسطينيتهم هذا التقييم قد جاء بعد انتهاء الجولة الثالثة من المحادثات اللبنانية الإسرائيلية في واشنطن والتي أفضت إلى تمديد وقف إطلاق النار حتى مطلع يوليو تموز المقبل.

يتعلق ذلك مع وجود تشكيك متزايد بجدوى الهدنة في ظل استمرار الغارات والعمليات العسكرية على النحو الذي يشاعه الأوساط الأمنية الدولية





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Airstrikes Casualties Injured Hezbollah Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Extends Ceasefire Deal for 45 Days, Restarting Political Talks in JuneThe United States has extended the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon for another 45 days, following fruitful negotiations held in Washington DC. The talks aimed to pave the way for further progress in the peace process. Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, launching daily attacks on Lebanon, resulting in casualties and displacement.

Read more »

Lebanon-Israel Relations: A Brief History and Ongoing TensionsThis news article provides a comprehensive overview of Lebanon's relationship with Israel, covering historical agreements, major military confrontations, and ongoing tensions regarding the region's geopolitical landscape. It also sheds light on the negotiated ceasefire and border agreements between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the latest developments in the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Read more »

Israeli Instructions for Evacuation and Escalation in LebanonThe Israeli military issued instructions for residents of Beqaa Valley, Quthiyya, Choueifat and Zayit areas in Lebanon to stay away from 1 km to prevent any potential escalation in Lebanon. In addition, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was extended for another 45 days after direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington. The US hopes that these discussions will pave the way for a long-term political agreement in the region.

Read more »

ترامب ينفي إسرائيل الاتهام بتسهيل الهجمات الإيرانية ضد العبريةPresident Trump denies allegations of Israel's involvement in Iran-sponsored attacks on Israeli targets, despite the 'expected' response from Jerusalem.

Read more »

Lebanon-Israeli ceasefire tense, with Israel expanding its control on southern frontThe ceasefire in southern Lebanon is under strain, with Israel escalating its control on the southern front, causing widespread destruction and displacement. Israeli forces continue to hit targets in southern Lebanon, raising concerns that the current operations go beyond mere military confrontations and may involve attempts to reshape the region's geography and demographics.

Read more »

Palestinian Daily Struggle Amid Israeli Hindrances and AttacksAn investigative report by Peter Oborn reveals the daily hardships faced by Palestinians in the West Bank, with military restrictions imposed by Israel and escalating attacks on Palestinian roads and villages.

Read more »