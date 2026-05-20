Israeli Defense Force Allegedly Arrests Officer Suspected of Sabotage in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has revealed that an officer serving in a reserve unit has been accused of theft and crossing into Israel with a stolen power generator stolen from Lebanon, according to the country's official broadcaster.

كشفت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية الرسمية، الأربعاء، اتهام قائد كتيبة في الجيش الإسرائيلي بسرقة مولد كهربائي من جنوب لبنان ونقله إلى إسرائيل. وأضافت أن الضابط وهو قائد كتيبة احتياط، يشتبه بقيامه بسرقة مولد كهربائي من لبنان، وحمله على سيارة جيب إلى داخل إسرائيل.

وادعت الهيئة، أن القادة العسكريين أبلغوا بالحادثة وأصدروا تعليماتهم للضابط بإعادة المولد إلى لبنان، فيما فتح الجيش تحقيقا في القضية. وفي تعليقه لهيئة البث قال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إن حوادث إخراج المولد الكهربائي من الأراضي اللبنانية تم دون تصريح وبخلاف الإجراءات الملزمة. وادعى أنه فور انكشاف الواقعة، صدرت تعليمات للقوات لإعادة المولد وسيتم التحقيق في الموضوع بشكل معمّق. وفي الشهر الماضي، تطرق رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير لظاهرة النهب داخل الجيش بجنوب لبنان.

وأضاف زامير حينها أن أي حوادث من هذا النوع ستتم التحقيق فيها ولن يجري تجاهلها، وفق المصدر ذاته. كما أفادت هيئة البث بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي فتح في نيسان/ أبريل الماضي تحقيقا بشأن سلوك قواته في قرية دبل المسيحية جنوبي لبنان، عقب حوادث تخريب طالت بنية تحتية ومنازل مدنية دون مبرر عملياتي، على الرغم من سماح إسرائيل لسكان القرية بالبقاء فيها. وأشارت إلى أن مقاطع فيديو من القرية أظهرت تدمير منازل وتخريبها دون سبب، بالإضافة إلى تخريب ألواح الطاقة الشمسية.

وتشن إسرائيل منذ 2 مارس/ آذار 2026 هجوما موسعا على لبنان، أسفر عن مقتل 3073 شخصا وإصابة 9362 آخرين، إضافة إلى نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص، وفق معطيات رسمية. تحتل إسرائيل مناطق في جنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2023 ونوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني 2024، كما توغلت في العدوان الحالي مسافة تبلغ نحو 10 كلم داخل الحدود الجنوبية





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Israeli Defense Force Sabotage Lebanon Power Generator Israeli-Lebanese Conflict

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