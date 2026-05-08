Israeli Listener Calls Finance Minister Smotritch Racist, Uses 'Darkness of Egypt' Metaphor

A listener on Israeli radio station 103fm called Finance Minister Smotritch racist and used the metaphor 'darkness of Egypt' to describe his views. The listener also questioned the political views of prominent figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu, and asked if the rejection of Arab parties extends to centrist ones as well.

في حوار مباشر على إذاعة"103fm" الإسرائيلية، هاجم مستمع وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش واصفاً تصريحاته بالعنصرية، مستعيراً عبارة"ظلام مصر" في انتقاده. وقالت إذاعة"103fm" الإسرائيلية إن مستمعاً هاجم وزير المالية سموتريتش وأضاف:"عقيدة عنصرية"، فيما علق غئي فلغ:"ما رأيك في سياسيين أنت وأنا على الأرجح لا نراهم متخلفين؟

". وأضاف:"أعتقد أنهم لا يرون تحالفا سياسيا مع الأحزاب العربية، حتى لتحقيق ما يرونه هدفا أعلى، وهو إنهاء حكم نتنياهو الإرهابي". ويأتي هذا النقاش في سياق الجدل المستمر في إسرائيل حول طبيعة التحالفات السياسية مع الأحزاب العربية، خاصة بعد تجربة التعاون مع القائمة الموحدة بقيادة منصور عباس.

وتُعد إشارة المستمع إلى"ظلام مصر" استعارة تاريخية تثير أسئلة حول استخدام الرموز التاريخية الدينية في الخطاب السياسي المعاصر، بينما يعكس سؤال المذيع عن مواقف سياسيين من تيارات مختلفة محاولة لفهم إن كان رفض التحالف مع العرب يتجاوز المعسكر اليميني ليشمل تيارات وسطية أيضاً. أخبار العالم أخبار العالم أخبار العالم العربي أخبار العال





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