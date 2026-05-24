Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Fears Iran Will Gain Time After 60 Days If No Deal With US, Israeli Official Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns to US President Donald Trump that Iran could gain time after 60 days if no deal is reached between the two sides. The Israeli official also mentioned that the Iranian nuclear deal would be unfavorable for the region if agreed upon.

قال مصدر مطلع إن رئيس حكومة إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو، أعرب للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، عن مخاوفه من أن تكسب إيران الوقت بعد 60 يوما في حال تم الاتفاق بين الجانبين.

وقد أبلغ المسؤول الإسرائيلي لهذه المناسبة بأن رئيس الحكومة الإسرائيلية، بنيامين نتنياهو، وكذلك المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية، يقدّران أن إيران تكسب الوقت، وأنه بعد 60 يوما ستعود المشكلة ذاتها بسبب غياب المرونة الإيرانية. أكد مسؤول إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى أن الاتفاق المرتقب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران سيئ، لأنه يبعث برسالة إلى طهران تفيد بأنها تمتلك سلاحا لا يقل فعاليته عن السلاح النووي.

وأضاف المسؤول بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يعتقد أن الاتفاق ذو طابع اقتصادي بالأساس، ويتضمن فتحا متبادلا لمضيق هرمز، على أن يكون أي تقدم مرتبطا بمخرجات الملف النووي. وأوضح المسؤول أن أي تقدم هو مشروط بإزالة الأسلحة النووية، معربا عن اعتقاده بأن مصير الاتفاق بعد المرحلة الأولى يشك حتى الآن. ذكرت وكالة تسنيم نقلا عن مصادرها أن إيران لم تقبل أي إجراءات في الملف النووي وأن أي تفاهم سيكون مشروطا بالإفراج عن جزء على الأقل من الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة.

وأفاد موقع أكسيوس بأن واشنطن وطهران قد توقعان تفاهما لمدة 60 يوما قابلة للتمديد يتضمن فتح مضيق هرمز وإزالة الألغام منه. تستمر الحرب بين إسرائيل و حزب الله، ويسقط قتلى من الجانبين بينهم مدنيون لبنانيون، ويستهدف الحزب منظومات تشويش إسرائيلية حديثة، جرى تركيبها مؤخرا للتصدي لمسيراته. عقد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اجتماعا أمنيا مساء السبت، على خلفية التقدم المتسارع في المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

نيويورك تايمز: الاتفاق مع إيران يتضمن الإفراج عن 25 مليار دولار من الأصول المجمدة ويشمل لبنان. نقلت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز عن 3 مسؤولين إيرانيين قولهم إن الاتفاق المرتقب بين واشنطن وطهران قد يفرج عن 25 مليار دولار من الأصول الإيرانية. حسبما نقلته وكالة فارس الإيرانية، نفّدت مصادر إيرانية ما وصفته ب"ادعاءات" الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب حول عودة مضيق هرمز إلى وضعه السابق واقتراب توقيع اتفاق بين طهران وواشنطن





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