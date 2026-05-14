Israeli Defense Minister Ben-Gvir Re-Visits Al-Aqsa Mosque, Marking Jerusalem Day

Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has once again visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. A photo showed Ben-Gvir raising the Israeli flag and dancing with a group of right-wing Israelis, with the Dome of the Rock in the background. On Sunday, Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque with settlers and performed daily prayers inside its courtyards, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. On Thursday, hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the annual commemoration of the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem, according to the Hebrew calendar.

جدد وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير، الخميس، اقتحامه للمسجد الأقصى، تزامنا مع ما يعرف إسرائيليًا ب"يوم توحيد القدس"، الذي يوافق، بحسب التقويم العبري، ذكرى احتلال الشطر الشرقي من المدينة عام 1967.

وأظهر توثيق مصور بن غفير وهو يرفع العلم الإسرائيلي ويرقص مع مجموعة من اليمينيين الإسرائيليين ومن خلفهم قبة الصخرة. والأحد، اقتحم بن غفير المسجد الأقصى برفقة مستوطنين، وأدوا صلوات تلمودية داخل باحاته، وفقا لوكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية الرسمية"وفا". والخميس اقتحم مئات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين المسجد الأقصى، تزامنا مع الذكرى السنوية لاحتلال الشطر الشرقي من مدينة القدس، وفق التقويم العبري. وقال مسؤول في دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية في القدس، فضل عدم ذكر اسمه، للأناضول إن 620 مستوطنا اقتحموا المسجد بالفترة الصباحية بحراسة شرطية إسرائيلية.

ويحتفل الإسرائيليون الخميس، بما يعرف"بيوم توحيد القدس"، الذي احتلت فيه إسرائيل الجزء الشرقي من المدينة في أثناء حرب يونيو/حزيران 1967 المعروفة في العالم العربي باسم"النكسة". وكانت جماعات يمينية إسرائيلية دعت لاقتحامات واسعة للمسجد الأقصى بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية لاحتلال الجزء الشرقي من القدس، وفق التقويم العبري. وطالبت دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية في القدس مرارا بوقف الاقتحامات لكن دون استجابة من السلطات الإسرائيلية. ويقول الفلسطينيون إن إسرائيل تعمل بشكل مكثف على تهويد مدينة القدس الشرقية وطمس هويتها العربية والإسلامية.

ويتمسك الفلسطينيون بالقدس الشرقية عاصمةً للدولة الفلسطينية فيما تزعم إسرائيل إن القدس، بشطريها الشرقي والغربي، عاصمة لها وسط رفض دولي عارم





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jerusalem Day Israeli Defense Minister Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli Settlers Palestinian News Agency Wafa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Parliament Approves Establishment of Military Court to Try Hundreds of Palestinian SuspectsThe Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, has unanimously approved a bill to establish a military court to try hundreds of Palestinian suspects accused of involvement in a deadly operation in October 2023.

Read more »

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon: 13 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Southern LebanonThe Israeli military has been conducting a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting the region since the ceasefire on April 17. On Tuesday night, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported the death of 13 civilians, including a soldier and a paramedic, in Israeli airstrikes on three towns in the south. The Israeli military has been accused of targeting civilians and violating the ceasefire, with the number of children killed or injured rising daily.

Read more »

Israel sources worry about a 'bad deal' between Trump and Iran that could leave war objectives unmetTel Aviv is concerned about a potential agreement between the US and Iran that could leave war objectives unfulfilled, according to Israeli sources reported by CNN.

Read more »

Israel fears Trump deal with Iran could leave war aims unfulfilled, UK Times reportsIsraeli sources have told CNN that Tel Aviv is concerned about a potential bad deal with Iran, which could leave war aims unfulfilled, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sees parallels between the situation and the 1973 Israeli government after the Yom Kippur War.

Read more »

Large Group of Israeli Settlers Invade Palestinian Community in Northern West Bank, Attack Another Settlement, Heavy Military Presence in Jerusalem's EastCovering news of thousands of Israeli settlers invading a Palestinian community in northern West Bank, attacking another settlement, and the heavy military presence in Jerusalem's east.

Read more »

Iranian Foreign Minister: No Military Solution for Iran, Ready for Defense and DiplomacyIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that there is no military solution for any issue related to Iran and emphasized Iran's readiness for defense and diplomacy. He also mentioned Iran's readiness to pursue diplomacy and its readiness to respond to any pressure with stronger unity.

Read more »