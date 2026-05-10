Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill 6, including paramedics, and injure others

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday resulted in the deaths of six people, including paramedics, and injuries to others. The attacks targeted several villages and towns, including airstrikes on two points linked to the Islamic Relief Organization in the towns of Qalawiya and Tabanna in the Bint Jbeil district, a strike on a hospital in the town of Qsar in the same district, and a strike on a factory for poultry feed in the town of Dbayel in the Qsar district. The attacks also injured several people, including paramedics, in the town of Qalawiya in the same district. The Israeli military also targeted a factory for poultry feed on the main road between the towns of Ramadiya and Sharqiyya in the Qsar district, resulting in injuries.

قُتل 6 أشخاص، بينهم مسعفان، وأصيب آخرون، الأحد، جراء هجمات إسرائيلية على بلدات وقرى جنوبي لبنان، شملت غارات جوية وقصفا مدفعيا، في خروقات جديدة للهدنة المستمرة منذ 17 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي.

وفيما يلي رصد للهجمات الإسرائيلية التي تركزت في أقضية صور وبنت جليل ومرجعيون والنبطية جنوبي لبنان: قتل مسعفان وأصيب 5 آخرون بجروح جراء قصف إسرائيلي استهدف نقطتين تابعتين ل“الهيئة الصحية الإسلامية” في بلدتي قلاوية وتبنين بقضاء بنت جليل جنوبي لبنان. وفي قضاء صور، قتل شخص وأصيب 13 آخرون، بينهم 6 أطفال وسيدتان، جراء غارة إسرائيلية. كما أصيب آخرون جراء استهداف مسيرة إسرائيلية بلدة دبعال في قضاء صور.

وفي بلدة قلاوية بقضاء بنت جليل، أصيب مسعفون بجروح، إحداها خطيرة، إثر غارة استهدفت نقطة تابعة ل“الهيئة الصحية الإسلامية”. كذلك استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية معملا لأعلاف الدواجن على الطريق العام بين بلدتي الرمادية والشعيتية في قضاء صور، ما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات. أما الغارات التي لم يبلغ عن وقوع إصابات جراءها، فشملت مناطق عدة في جنوب لبنان.

ففي قضاء النبطية، تعرضت بلدات يحمر الشقيف وعدشيت وكفردجال وصفد البطيخ لقصف مدفعي، فيما استهدفت غارات جوية بلدات جبشيت وكفرجوز وحبوش والشرقية وكفرصير، ودير الزهراني. ذكرت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية أن الجيش الإسرائيلي صعّد من وتيرة قصفه المدفعي على مدينة النبطية ومحيطها، مستهدفا للمرة الأولى دوار كفررمان ومحيط محطة الكهرباء التي تغذي بلدات المنطقة، حيث سقطت 4 قذائف. وأضافت أن القصف طال أيضا منطقة كفرجوز، مع تسجيل سقوط عدة قذائف في محيط جمعية“تقدم المرأة” وطريق قصر ريحان.

وفي قضاء صور، تعرضت بلدة صريفا لقصف مدفعي، فيما شنت غارات على بلدات المنصوري وقلاوية والسماعية، إضافة إلى الطريق العام بين بلدتي الرمادية والشعيتية. وفي قضاء مرجعيون، تعرضت بلدتا تولين والصوانة لقصف مدفعي، فيما شنت الطائرات الحربية الإسرائيلية غارة على بلدة بلاط. وتشن إسرائيل منذ 2 مارس/ آذار الماضي عدوانا موسعا على لبنان، خلّف آلاف القتلى والجرحى، إضافة إلى نزوح أكثر من 1.6 مليون شخص، أي نحو خُمس عدد السكان، بحسب معطيات رسمية لبنانية.

وفي 17 أبريل الماضي، بدأت هدنة لمدة 10 أيام، ثم جرى تمديدها حتى 17 مايو/ أيار الجاري، إلا أن إسرائيل تخرقها يوميا عبر قصف دموي وتفجير واسع للمنازل في عشرات القرى. وتحتل إسرائيل مناطق جنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود، وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين عامي 2023 و2024، فيما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة تُقدّر بنحو 10 كيلومترات داخل الحدود الجنوبية





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Lebanon Israeli Airstrikes Paramedics Islamic Relief Organization Hospital Factory For Poultry Feed Main Road

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