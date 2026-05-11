Israeli PM Plans to Reduce Dependency on US Military Aid in 10 Years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his ambition to free Israel from its reliance on US military aid within ten years, stating he wants to reduce US financial support for the Israeli military to zero. Israel has recently been granted $38-billion in military aid over the period from 2018 till 2028.

رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تحدث في مقابلة بثت الأحد وعبّر عن أمله في التخلص من الاعتماد على الدعم العسكري الأميركي في غضون عشر سنوات.

نقل برنامج 60 دقيقة على قناة 'سي بي إس نيوز' εκφράته قائلاً: "أريد خفض الدعم المالي الأميركي، وهو المكون المالي للتعاون العسكري بيننا، إلى الصفر.

" وقد وافقت الولايات المتحدة على تقديم ما مجموعه 38 مليار دولار من المساعدات العسكرية لإسرائيل في الفترة من 2018 إلى 2028. لكن نتنياهو قال إن هذا هو "بالتأكيد" الوقت المناسب لإعادة ضبط العلاقة المالية بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. وأوضحت أن إسرائيل يجب أن تبقى دائما أقوى بكثير من أعدائها، مضيفاً أنه "فيما يتعلق بالتعزيز، سنشتري سربين من الطائرات الحديثة: إف-35 وإف-15.

" وبيّن أن "هذه الطائرات تعزز التفوق الجوي الإسرائيلي الساحق. يستطيع طيارونا الوصول إلى أي مكان في سماء إيران، وهم على أهبة الاستعداد لذلك عند الضرورة. لدينا طائرات متطورة وطيارون أكفاء.

"، وفى مقدمة المحلية، مضيفا: "سنضيف خلال العقد القادم 350 مليار شيكل (قرابة 119 مليار دولار) إلى ميزانية الدفاع، بهدف إنتاج هذه الأسلحة في إسرائيل والاستغناء عن الاعتماد على الدول الأجنبية.





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