Israeli forces attack armed individuals, kill 2, conduct searches in South Lebanon - Lebanon Daily, Israel News Updates

Israeli forces have carried out an attack on two armed individuals in South Lebanon, resulting in their deaths. They have also conducted searches in the region, but no other suspicious individuals have been found.

في بيان، رصدت نقاط المراقبة التابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي قبل وقت قصير تحركا مشبوها لشخصين مسلحين على بعد مئات الأمتار من الحدود، وعندما رصدهما ومتابعة القوات لهما بشكل متسارع، تمت مهاجمة المسلحين والقضاء عليهما في غارة جوية.

بدأ الجيش الإسرائيلي العاملة في المنطقة عمليات تمشيط في القطاع، ولم يتم رصد أي مؤشرات تدل على وجود مشتبه بهم إضافيين في المنطقة، وأفادت وسائل إعلام لبنانية بسقوط 4 قتلى وجريحين بعد الاستهداف الإسرائيلي للمركز الإسعافي. ولم يصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي الخميس أي إنذارات لسكان بلدات جنوبي لبنان بالإخلاء، كما تراجعت نسبيا حدة الاستهدافات والغارات مقارنة بالأيام الماضية، وواصل حزب الله الخميس عملياته ضد تجمعات لجنود إسرائيليين في عدة مناطق داخل الخط الأصفر أبرزها في البياضة ودير سريان وlaştığı ودبل ورشاف.

وكان مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة اللبنانية قد أصدر الخميس بيانا أعلن فيه أن حصيلة ضحايا العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان منذ 2 مارس وحتى 21 مايو بلغ 3089 قتيلا و9397 جريحا





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Lebanon Israeli Forces Armed Individuals Deaths Searches

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