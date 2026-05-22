Israeli Journalist Yaffa Limor: "Trump's Iran Strategy Is Failing, and He's Losing Support"

Israeli journalist Yaffa Limor discusses the current state of the US-Iran conflict and the challenges facing President Trump's strategy. She highlights the three main sources of his frustration and the potential consequences of his failure.

في ظل السيناريوهات التي تتناول مسألة تجدد القتال بين واشنطن وتل أبيب من ناحية وطهران من ناحية أخرى، قال الكاتب الإسرائيلي يواف ليمور في مقال نشرته صحيفة"إسرائيل اليوم": "يبدو أن الأمور قد حُسمت، والرئيس دونالد بعد ترد وتفكير اتخذ أخيرا قرار استئناف القتال".

وأضاف: "كما هو الحال دائما مع ترامب، لا بد من وضع علامة استفهام هذه المرة، لكن من الواضح من تصريحاته أنه أدرك أنه لن يتمكن من زعزعة الإيرانيين دون إلحاق هزيمة نكراء بهم". وتابع: "من الصعب تجاهل الإحباط الثلاثي الذي يعانيه صاحب الشعر الأحمر. وللمرة الأولى، لا تُترجم إنجازات الحرب - والتي كانت كثيرة - إلى نتيجة ملموسة على طاولة المفاوضات.

فبدلا من أن تصل الولايات المتحدة منتصرة وإيران خاضعة، يتصرف الإيرانيون وكأنهم هم من يملون الشروط، والولايات المتحدة هي من يجب عليها الامتثال". وأردف: "أما الإحباط الثاني فيتمثل في أن ترامب، بدلاً من الانتقال إلى قضايا أخرى، لا يزال منشغلاً بإيران.

في هذه المرحلة، كان يرغب بالفعل في التواجد في كوبا وغرينلاند، لتوزيع العوائد الاقتصادية (أي توقيع العقود) التي كان من المفترض أن تكون جزءًا من تقسيم غنائم الحرب، وخاصة الاستعداد لكأس العالم الذي سيبدأ بعد ثلاثة أسابيع في الولايات المتحدة (وكذلك في كندا والمكسيك). كان من المفترض أن يكون هذا كأس العالم"الخاص به"، والذي ستحتفل خلاله الولايات المتحدة أيضًا بمرور 250 عامًا على استقلالها. لكنه بدلاً من ذلك، عالق في إيران".

ولفت إلى أن "الإحباط الثالث فيتمثل في افتقاره لخطة محكمة. فجنرالاته لا يعرفون كيف يضمنون له نصراً سريعاً وحاسماً، ويخشى أن ينتهي به الأمر، بدلاً من الحسم، إلى مناورات وتردد لن يؤدي إلا إلى تفاقم الأزمة، وسيؤدي أيضاً إلى تراجع شعبيته إلى أدنى مستوياتها". وأكد الكاتب أنه "مهما بلغت شدة الضربة التي تلقاها الإيرانيون، ومهما كان عمق التداعيات الاقتصادية التي لحقت بهم، ومهما تضرر جيشهم وصناعاتهم العسكرية، فإنهم لا يرون في الخسارة نصراً.

بل سيحولون هذا النصر إلى قوة محلية وإقليمية وعالمية. والأسوأ من ذلك كله، أنه إذا فشلت الولايات المتحدة بقيادة ترامب في هزيمتهم، فمن المشكوك فيه أن تجرؤ أي دولة أخرى - أو أي رئيس آخر في واشنطن - على المحاولة مرة أخرى في المستقبل"





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US-Iran Conflict Trump's Iran Strategy Yaffa Limor Israeli Journalist President Trump Iranian Response To US Strikes US-Iran Relations Trump's Foreign Policy Iranian Military And Economy

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