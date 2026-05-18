Israel's Battles Against Small Drones: Hezbollah's Use of Flight-Phantom-VTOL (FPV) Missiles and Lessons Learned

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite militia, has been using flight-phantom (FPV) drones, specifically designed for aerial combat, as part of their campaign against Israel. These drone fighters can be easily controlled, guided withing their range, and even tracked for intel through a direct-broadcast connection that enables the operators to see the drone's flight path and control it.

كثف حزب الله استخدام مسيرات صغيرة من الطراز FPV، وهي مسيرات تدار عبر بث مباشر ويتم توجيهها عبر شبكات ألياف ضوئية، في هجمات على إسرائيل.

تمكنت وحدة بي بي سي لتقصي الحقيقة من تحديد موقع 35 مقطع فيديو نشره الحزب اللبناني المسلح في جنوب لبنان وشمال إسرائيل. يمكن تصنيع هذه المسيرات من مكونات متوفرة تجارياً وأخرى طباعة بتقنية ثلاثية الأبعاد. يُترتب على استخدام هذه المسيرات انتشارها في الحروب الحديثة، ويمكنها توفير وسائل فعالة للتصدي لأنظمة الرصد بسهولة، مع ذلك لم يتمكن الجيش الإسرائيلي حتى الآن من تطوير وسائل فعالة للتصدي لها. استخدمت المسيرات العميل تجارب الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وتسببت في تغيير طبيعة الحروب الحديثة.

تشير تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية إلى مقتل أربعة جنود إسرائيليين ومدني واحد في ضربات نفذتها المسيرات، إضافة إلى إصابة العشرات. تم توجيه مسيرات FPV والطعن بهجوم قرب مروحية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي التي أصيبت ثمانية جنديين من المعارضة الإسرائيليّة لمكافحة حماس في غزة. استخدام المسيارات مد الفِعل السياسي: الحوض الإسرائيلي يشعر بالتزاحم بين الحكومة والمقاومة. يستخدم الجيش الإسرائيلي أيضًا المسيارات منذ سنوات، ويستخدمها حاليًا في جنوب لبنان وطوخي 直ـض وأطلقت صواريخ على إسرائيل من جنوب لبنان.

وقد أطلقت صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل من جنوب لبنان قبل بدء المرحلة الحالية من التصعيد. بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى آية الله علي خامنئي في 2 مارس/آذار، أطلق حزب الله صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل، ردًا على ضربات إسرائيلية للجوية في الأراضي اللبنانية. تبدأ الهدنة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في conno 17 April لبنان. ستركز الـ على هات迪 للمقاومة الفلسطينية في قطاع غزة.





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