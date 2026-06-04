Israeli Defense Minister Calls Lebanon Ceasefire 'A Fatal Mistake' and Warns of Future Clash with Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the ceasefire in Lebanon a 'fatal mistake' and warned of a future clash with Hezbollah, stating that Lebanon is a partner to Hezbollah and that there are Hezbollah ministers in its government. He also criticized the Lebanese army for not being able to force Hezbollah to withdraw from the south.

وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف اعتبر الاتفاق خطأ فادحا.. اعتبر وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير، الخميس، وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان خطأ فادحا وأنه كان يتعين على تل أبيب أن تقول لا حتى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.

وقال بن غفير في منشور على منصة شركة X الأمريكية: وقف إطلاق النار مع لبنان خطأ فادح وهو مجرد أوهام لمستشارين يدفعون رئيس الوزراء إلى اتخاذ قرارات خاطئة. وأضاف: لم ينسحب حزب الله من المنطقة في جنوب الليطاني، ولا يملك الجيش اللبناني أي وسيلة لإجباره على الإخلاء. وزعم أن دولة لبنان شريكة لحزب الله، مضيفا: هناك وزراء في حكومتها يمثلون حزب الله، ويخدم أقارب أعضاء حزب الله في الجيش اللبناني.

وأضاف: كان على رئيس الوزراء أن يقول للرئيس ترامب: نحن نحبك ونقدرك، لكن إسرائيل دولة ذات سيادة ومستقلة، ولا يمكنها أن تتقبل تقوية منظمة إرهابية وجودها على الحدود. وتابع: هناك لحظات يجب فيها أن نعرف كيف نقول لا حتى لرئيس الولايات المتحدة، وإذا لم نفعل ذلك، فسنواجه حزب الله في المرة القادمة عندما يكون أقوى وأخطر بكثير. 3 جرحى بغارة إسرائيلية على سيارة مدنية جنوبي لبنا





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Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Defense Minister Ceasefire Fatal Mistake

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إيران تعلن مسؤوليتها عن قصف استهدف الكويت والبحرين والكويت ترد دبلوماسياأعلنت إيران مسؤوليتها عن قصف استهدف الكويت والبحرين، مما أدى إلى مقتل شخص في الكويت واستهداف مطارها الدولي. وردت الكويت دبلوماسيا باستدعاء القائم بالأعمال الإيراني وتسليمه مذكرة احتجاج وتخفيض أعضاء السفارة. في timeID Meere 면서 Washington Hezbollah العقبة الوحيدة أمام السلام بين لبنان وإسرائيل، وجرى محادثات直接 بين دبلوماسيين لبنانيين وإسرائيليين في واشنطن. كما أن ألمانيا和其他 دول حظرت حزب الله وصنفته منظمة إرهابية.

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