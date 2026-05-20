Israel's new attacks in Lebanon, targeting residential areas, kill 9 and injure 9 more

The analysis was based on data provided by Reuters news agency. No deaths counted in Beirut.

Israel killed 9 people and injured 9 others on Wednesday, with a total of 60 raids and withdrawals in Lebanon , which represented a new violation of the shaky ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17, 2023.

They were based on data from Lebanon's official news agency, Reuters, at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

They struck residential areas in the Bint Jbeil and Qusair districts of Lebanon, leaving a trail of destruction and bloodshed. 15 rocket attacks were launched on Bint Jbeil, targeting the following villages: Kufra (4 rockets), Tabdoun (2 rockets), Shawka, Der antar, Aiti Ghebla, Harayis, Arsay, Sultaniya, Yaarer, Al Ghandori, and Kharbe Slem. 11 rocket attacks struck the Qusair district, targeting the neighborhood between the towns of Burj Al Rajal and Al Abasyah, and the towns of Sadihin (2 rockets), Mahrouna, Shhour, Al Kasamyia, Jouya, Ruschenan, Al Burj Al Qami, Ghatib, Daliymeh, and Araya. 3 people were injured in Mahrouna, and one person was killed when a motorcycle was targeted on a main road in Burj Al Qami. 2 people were also injured in a rocket attack on the Balbat hill. 5 people were killed and 1 person was injured in the Bahreeq sector of the Darayya district. The Harosh neighborhood was targeted





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