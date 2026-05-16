Israeli Instructions for Evacuation and Escalation in Lebanon

The Israeli military issued instructions for residents of Beqaa Valley, Quthiyya, Choueifat and Zayit areas in Lebanon to stay away from 1 km to prevent any potential escalation in Lebanon. In addition, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was extended for another 45 days after direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington. The US hopes that these discussions will pave the way for a long-term political agreement in the region.

صدرت تعليمات من الجيش الإسرائيلي لسكان قعقاعية الصنوبر وكوثرية الصياد والمرونية والغسانية والتفاحة وإرزاي وبابلية وإنصار والبيسارية بالابتعاد لمسافة كيلومتر واحد على الأقل تم تمديد الهدنة في لبنان 45 يوماً رغم الغارات المتواصلة، الترامب اتفقت مع شي على أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك أسلحة نووية، جنرال أمريكي تهديد إيران لجيرانها تراجع بشدة، الجيش الإسرائيلي يدعو لإخلاء تسع قرى في جنوب لبنان قبل شن هجوم، أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي، تومي بيغوت، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان لمدة 45 يوماً، والجيش الإسرائيلي يشن غارة جوية في غزة استهدفت عز الدين الحداد.

وذكر سفير إسرائيل لدى واشنطن، يحيئيل ليتر، أن فرص النجاح عالية في التوصل لاتفاق سياسي طويل الأمد، في حين اعتبر الوفد اللبناني المفاوض في واشنطن أن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إسرائيل وإطلاق مسار أمني برعاية وتسهيل من الولايات المتحدة يمهدان الطريق نحو استقرار دائم





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