Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon villages, killing 3, injuring 37, as Hezbollah warns of 'new escalation'

Israeli airstrikes have targeted several villages in southern Lebanon, killing three people and injuring 37 others, according to Lebanese news agency data. Hezbollah has warned of a 'new escalation' as the Israeli military claims to have targeted over 135 'Hezbollah' targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

وبحسب رصد استند إلى بيانات وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية، توزعت هجمات الاحتلال بين غارات جوية واستهدافات بطائرات مسيرة طالت بلدات عدة في أقضية صور والنبطية ومرجعيون وصيدا.

وفي قضاء صور، استهدفت الغارات بلدات الرمادية والمنصوري وزبقين ومفترق معركة في منطقة زقوق المفتي، كما دمرت غارة مبنى بشكل كامل. وفي مدينة صور، استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية دراجة نارية على طريق المساكن الشعبية، ما أدى إلى استشهاد شخصين. كما أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاع حصيلة الغارة التي استهدفت مخيم البص الأربعاء إلى 3 شهداء و37 جريحاً. وفي قضاء النبطية، طالت الغارات بلدات الغسانية وحاروف وجبشيت ودير الزهراني وقعقعية الصنوبر وحي المسلخ، إضافة إلى منزل قرب مدرسة السلام.

كما أعلن الجيش اللبناني استشهاد أحد جنوده بغارة استهدفته أثناء تنقله على طريق زفتا - دير الزهراني. واستهدفت غارة إسرائيلية بلدة تولين في قضاء مرجعيون، فيما تمكنت فرق الإسعاف في قضاء صيدا من انتشال 3 شهداء من تحت أنقاض شقة سكنية استهدفتها غارة في منطقة القياعة. وفي الزهراني، استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية عائلة خلال محاولتها النزوح إلى مكان آمن على أوتوستراد عدلون في محلة النبي ساري، ما أدى إلى استشهاد 6 أشخاص بينهم أطفال.

وكان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قد أنذر الأربعاء سكان مناطق جنوبي لبنان بإخلائها باتجاه شمال نهر الزهراني، تمهيداً لشن هجمات ضد ما زعم أنها “أهداف لحزب الله”. وأفاد شهود عيان بأن الغارات تركزت على مناطق سكنية وطرق رئيسية، وسط تسجيل انفجارات عنيفة في أكثر من بلدة. وفي المقابل، أعلن جيش الاحتلال الخميس مهاجمة أكثر من 135 “هدفاً” في لبنان خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية، مدعياً أنها تابعة لـ”حزب الله”.

وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن الهجمات شملت مناطق في صور والبقاع ومناطق أخرى جنوبي لبنان، إضافة إلى نحو 10 مواقع زعم أنها استخدمت لإطلاق قذائف صاروخية، ومعسكر تدريب في منطقة بريتال بالبقاع. ويأتي التصعيد الإسرائيلي في ظل استمرار خروقات اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المعلن منذ 17 نيسان/ أبريل، والممدد حتى مطلع تموز/ يوليو المقبل.

بيروت وتل أبيب برعاية أمريكية للتوصل إلى تفاهمات تنهي الحرب، فيما يواصل الاحتلال الإسرائيلي احتلال مناطق في جنوب لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود، فيما توغل خلال العدوان الحالي لمسافة تقارب 10 كيلومترات داخل الحدود الجنوبية





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Lebanon Israeli Airstrikes Hezbollah Southern Lebanon New Escalation Over 135 Targets

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