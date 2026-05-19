Israel Warns Lebanon Residents of Attacks, Evacuations

The Israeli military warns 12 Lebanese villages of imminent attacks, urging residents to evacuate immediately, as part of daily violations of the ceasefire agreement.

انذر الجيش الاسرائيلي، الثلاثاء، سكان 12 قرية في جنوب لبنان بإخلاء منازلهم فورا، تمهيدا لتنفيذ هجمات في تلك القرى، في إطار خروقاته اليومية لاتفاق وقف اطلاق النار.

وقال متحدث الجيش افيخاي ادريعي في منشور على منصة شركة"إكس" امريكية: "انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: طورا، والبازوبية، وطير دبا، والشهابية، وبرج الشمالي (قضاء صور)، والنبطية التحتا، وحبوش، وعين قانا، وجبشيت، وحومين الفوقا (قضاء النبطية)، وكفر حونة (قضاء جزين)، ولبايا (البقاع الغربي).

"اضاف: "عليكم اخلاء منازلكم فورا والابتعاد عن القرى والبلدات لمسافة لا تقل عن 1000 متر الى اراضي مفتوحة". وبوتيرة يومية، ينذر الجيش الاسرائيلي بإخلاء قرى وبلدات لبنانية، ثم يشن هجمات على منازل ومبان مدنية عادة ما تسفر عن قتلى وجرحى ودمار واسع. يأتي ذلك ضمن خروقات اسرائيلية متواصلة لاتفاق وقف اطلاق النار الهش المعلن منذ 17 ابريل/ نيسان الماضي، والذي جرى تمديده الجمعة لمدة 45 يوما حتى مطلع يوليو/ تموز المقبل.

ومنذ 2 مارس/ اذار تشن اسرائيل هجوما موسعا على لبنان، اسفر حتى الاثنين، عن مقتل 2988 شخصا وإصابة 9210 اخرين، إضافة الى نزوح اكثر من مليون شخص، وفقا لمعطيات رسمية. وتحتل اسرائيل مناطق بجنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود والبعض الآخر منذ الحرب السابقة بين 2023 و2024، فيما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة نحو 10 كلم داخل الحدود الجنوبية





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Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Violations Attacks Evacuations

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