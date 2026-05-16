Israeli Army Attacks Palestinians in West Bank, Causing Injuries and Damage

The Israeli Army and settlers have launched attacks on Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank, resulting in injuries and damage to property. The attacks have caused concern and distress among the Palestinian community.

ـ هجمات للمستوطنين طالت مزارعين وممتلكات في الخليل وبيت لحم ورام الله وأريحا ـ الجيش الإسرائيلي نكل بطفل في طولكرم وشاب في الخليل ما استدعى نقلهما لتلقي العلاج ـ أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بينهم طفل، السبت، جراء سلسلة اعتداءات نفذها الجيش الإسرائيلي ومستوطنون في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.

ـ وفي محافظة رام الله والبيرة (وسط)، نقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية"وفا", أن رئيس مجلس محلي قرية رأس كركر، مروان نوفل، أصيب بجروح متوسطة في الوجه، إثر اعتداء نفذه مستوطنان بأعقاب البنادق بحماية الجيش الإسرائيلي، جرى نقله على إثره لتلقي العلاج. ـ وفي شمال المحافظة ذاتها، اعتدى مستوطنون بالضرب على مزارع فلسطيني في بلدة سنجل، ما تسبب في إصابته برضوض نقل على إثره للمستشفى.

ـ وفي الخليل (جنوب)، قال الناشط الحقوقي عارف جابر للأناضول، إن فلسطينيا تعرض للضرب والتنكيل من قبل الجيش الإسرائيلي وسط المدينة، قبل أن ينقله مركبة إسعاف إسرائيلية بعد الإفراج عنه. ـ وفي جنوب المحافظة، ذكرت"وفا" أن مستوطنين اعتدوا بالضرب على فلسطينيين (لم تحدد عددهم)، وأطلقوا مواشي في محاصيل زراعية بتجمع واد الرخيم، ما تسبب في إصابة مُزارع برضوض وكدمات عولج على إثره ميدانيا.

ـ وفي بيت لحم (جنوب)، اقتحم مستوطنون مسلحون بسكاكين منطقة واد الغويط في بلدة الخضر بحماية الجيش الإسرائيلي، وهاجموا مزارعا أثناء حراثته لأرضه، واستولوا على حصانه. ـ وفي طولكرم (شمال)، فأعلنت جمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، في بيان، أن طواقمها نقلت إلى المستشفى طفلا (13 عاما) أصيب نتيجة تعرضه للضرب من قبل الجيش الإسرائيلي في منطقة بلعا. ـ ووفق هيئة مقاومة الجدار والاستيطان الفلسطينية (حكومية)، نفذ المستوطنون 540 اعتداء في الضفة الغربية خلال أبريل/ نيسان الماضي.

ـ تشهد مدن وبلدات الضفة الغربية اقتحامات إسرائيلية متكررة تتخللها مداهمات واعتقالات، منذ بدء حرب الإبادة على قطاع غزة في 7 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2023. ـ ومنذ ذلك الحين، خلفت اعتداءات الجيش الإسرائيلي والمستوطنين بالضفة مقتل 1162 فلسطينيا، وإصابة نحو 12 ألفا و245 آخرين، إضافة إلى اعتقال قرابة 23 ألفا، وفق معطيات فلسطينية رسمية





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Israeli Army Palestinian West Bank Attacks Injuries Damage Palestinian Community Distress

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