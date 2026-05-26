Israeli Military Casualties in Lebanon and Hezbollah's Escalation

The Jerusalem Post reports that 11 Israeli soldiers were killed in south Lebanon since the ceasefire announcement between the US, Israel, and Iran on April 8, 2023. The article highlights the discrepancy between the official Israeli narrative and the reality on the ground, with Hezbollah still launching drone attacks on Israeli settlements and causing casualties. The report also mentions the impact on civilians, including children facing disrupted education and civilians enduring sirens and explosions despite security promises.

أفادت جريـزاليم بوست بأن 11 جنديـا إسرائيليـا قتلوا في جنوب لبنان منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران في 8 أبريل الماضي.

ولتفتيش الرواية الرسمية الإسرائيلية والواقع على الأرض، ذكرت الصحيفة أن هذا الرقم يكشف فجوة كبيرة بين الرواية الإسرائيلية الرسمية والواقع على الأرض. فبينما قيل للإسرائيليين إن الردع قد استعيد بعد الهجمات الكبيرة على حزب الله من الجو وعمليات البيجر، فإن التطورات الميدانية في الجبهة الشمالية ترسم صورة مختلفة تماما.

ففي الوقت الذي تهاجم فيه طائرات حزب الله المسيرة المستوطنات الإسرائيلية، يسقط الجنود الإسرائيليون قتلى، ويعانون أطفال الشمال من اضطراب تعليمهم بسبب الهجمات المتجددة، ويسمعون السكان المحليون صافرات الإنذار والانفجارات رغم الوعود بالأمن. وفي هذا السياق، كشفت تقارير إعلامية أن رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي، الجنرال إيال زامير، اقترح على المجلس الأمني المصغر، يوم الاثنين، ويرى المحللون أن ما يجري ليس عدوا مرتدعا أو جبهة هادئة، بل حرب منخفضة الشدة تخاطر بأن تصبح أمرا طبيعيا ومقبولا بشكل تدريجي.

وحذر التقرير من أن أخطر ما في الوضع الحالي ليس مجرد استمرار هجمات حزب الله، بل الوهم بأن التهديد يمكن احتواؤه إلى أجل غير مسمى دون استراتيجية حاسمة، خاصة أن حزب الله نفسه لا يخفي نواياه. فقد رفض الأمين العام للحزب نعيم قاسم، مؤخرا وبشكل قاطع أي نقاش حول نزع سلاحه، معلنا: لا يوجد شيء اسمه حصرية السلاح أو نزع سلاح حزب الله، نزع السلاح هو إبادة، وهذا شيء لا يمكننا قبوله.

كما أشاد علنا بطائراته المسيرة FPV وتباهى بالهجمات على القوات الإسرائيلية. وحذرت خبيرة عسكرية إسرائيلية من أن حزب الله لا يزال يمتلك القدرات والدعم اللازمين لجر لبنان إلى حرب أهلية. واعتبر مراقبون أن إسرائيل تبدو محاصرة بين موقفين متناقضين: فهي تصر على أن عدوان حزب الله لا يمكن أن يستمر، لكنها في الوقت نفسه ترد بردود فعل محسوبة، على أمل تجنب التصعيد، مما يجعل هذا النهج غير مستدام.

ويضيف التقرير أن عدم وضوح موقف لبنان من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران (حيث قال نتنياهو إن لبنان لم يشمل بينما ادعت طهران العكس) خلق منطقة رمادية يستغلها حزب الله. وخلص التقرير إلى أن سكان شمال إسرائيل لا يمكنهم الاستمرار في العيش في هذا الغموض إلى أجل غير مسمى، بعد أن قضوا ما يقرب من عامين بين الإخلاء والاضطراب والشلل الاقتصادي والتهديدات الأمنية المستمرة، فيما لا تزال المدارس تواجه انقطاعات، والشركات تعاني، والعائلات تتساءل عما إذا كانت الطائرة المسيرة أو الصاروخ التالي سيضرب مجتمعهم.

واختتم التقرير بالقول إن إسرائيل لا يمكنها أن تسمح للشمال بأن يصبح جبهة غير محلولة بشكل دائم، أو تستمر في قبول واقع يملي فيه حزب الله وتيرة التصعيد بينما تتحمل المجتمعات الإسرائيلية العواقب. وأضاف: إذا كان يمكن مقتل 11 جنديا بعد أن تم تحقيق وقف إطلاق النار، فإن إسرائيل لا تعيش مرحلة استقرار ما بعد الحرب، بل العد التنازلي للجولة التالية. تحذير غير عادي لمسؤول إسرائيلي بارز: نحن عاجزين أمام مسيرات حزب الله.. إنها مقامرة حقيقية.

وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي الأسبق أفيغدور ليبرمان حذر من أنه في الوقت الحالي يقفون عاجزين أمام واقع قاتل، معتبرا أن ذلك يمثل مقامرة حقيقية. اعتبر أن ذلك يشكل مصدر خطر رئيسي لجنود الجيش الإسرائيلي في القطاع الشمالي وفي لبنان. شهدت جلسة الكابينت الإسرائيلي المخصصة لمناقشة تهديد مسيرات حزب الله الانتحارية والعجز الإسرائيلي في مواجهتها سجالا رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش.

كشفت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن قيادة الجبهة الداخلية طورت آلية جديدة تمكنها من إصدار إنذار متقدم بالهجمات من لبنان، لتعزيز أمن المستوطنات الشمالية





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