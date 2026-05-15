Israeli Prime Minister's Secret Visit to UAE and Meeting with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has denied a reported secret visit to the UAE and meeting with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the war with Iran. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the visit and the reception of any Israeli military delegation on their territory. The UAE statement emphasized that its relations with Israel are declared and based on the Abraham Accords, not on secrecy or hidden arrangements. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the media to exercise caution and not spread unverified information or use it to create political impressions.

NEWS TEXT: بعد تأكيد رسمي من مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بأقلّ من ساعتين أنّه قام بزيارة الإمارات العربية المتّحدة ولقاء رئيسها محمد بن زايد أثناء حرب إيران، نفت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية هذه الزيارة، كما نفت استقبال أيّ وفد عسكري إسرائيلي على أراضيها.

وأكّدت الإمارات في بيان لوزارة خارجيتها أنّ علاقاتها مع إسرائيل علاقات معلنة، نشأت في إطار الاتفاق الإبراهيمي المعروف والمعلن، ولا تقوم على السريّة أو الترتيبات الخفيّة. وأضاف البيان: "عليه، فإن أيّ ادّعاءات عن زيارات أو ترتيبات غير معلنة لا أساس لها من الصحّة، ما لم تصدر عن الجهات الرسمية المختصّة في دولة الإمارات". ودعت الخارجية الإماراتية وسائل الإعلام إلى "تحرّي الدقّة، وعدم تداول معلومات غير موثّقة أو استخدامها في خلق انطباعات سياسية".

تحتوي هذه الصفحة على محتوى من موقع X. موافقتكم مطلوبة قبل عرض أي مواد لأنها قد تتضمن ملفات ارتباط (كوكيز) وغيرها من الأدوات التقنية. وقد تفضلون الاطلاع على البيان الإماراتي جاء بعدما نشر مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي على موقع إكس تدوينة، أعلن فيها عن زيارة سرّية قام بها نتنياهو إلى الإمارات في خضمّ العملية التي تسمّى إسرائيلياً "زئير الأسد" في إشارة إلى الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران.

وجاء في التدوينة: " في خضمّ عملية زئير الأسد، قام رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بزيارة سرّية إلى الإمارات العربية المتّحدة، حيث التقى برئيس الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد". وبحسب المكتب: " أدّت هذه الزيارة إلى تحقيق اختراق تاريخي في العلاقات بين إسرائيل والإمارات". تحتوي هذه الصفحة على محتوى من موقع X. موافقتكم مطلوبة قبل عرض أي مواد لأنها قد تتضمن ملفات ارتباط (كوكيز) وغيرها من الأدوات التقنية.

قد تفضلون الاطلاع على الأستاذ العلوم السياسية الإماراتي عبد الخالق عبد الله يستبعد بشكل قاطع حصول الزيارة، إذ أشار في تعليق لبي بي سي بأنّ: "الزيارة السرّية إلى الإمارات التي يتحدّث عنها نتنياهو هي من وحي خياله". في المقابل، أكّد زيف أغمون الذي كان يشغل منصب المتحدّث باسم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي حصول الزيارة وأنّه كان يرافق نتنياهو خلالها، مقدّماً تفاصيل عدّة رافقت الزيارة.

ففي منشور له على موقع فيسبوك قال زيف أغمون: "بصفتي شخصاً مُلِمّاً بدولة الإمارات، ومقيماً فيها لفترات طويلة، ومُرافقاً لرئيس الوزراء في هذه الزيارة التاريخية التي ظلّت سرية للغاية حتّى اليوم، أستطيع أن أؤكّد أنّ رئيس الوزراء استُقبل في أبو ظبي استقبالًا يليق بالملوك!

". وأشار أغمون إلى أنّ الرئيس الإماراتي الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، وعائلته، وكبار الشخصيات رحّبوا بالوفد الإسرائيلي، وأبدوا سعادتهم برؤية رئيس وزراء إسرائيل على أرضهم. وأضاف أغمون: " أظهر الشيخ بن زايد احتراماً كبيراً لرئيس الوزراء، وقاده بنفسه من الطائرة إلى القصر في سيارته الخاصة". كما ألمح زيف أغمون في منشوره إلى نجاح الزيارة بقوله: "ستُخلّد الأجيال القادمة ما توصّل إليه رئيس الوزراء خلال هذه الزيارة الرائعة.

نجاح باهر!

". وبين الإعلان الإسرائيلي والنفي الإماراتي، برز تصريح لافت لوزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في تدوينة له على حسابه في إكس يُمكن وضعه في إطار النقد غير المباشر لأبو ظبي من دون تسميتها. إذ أشار في التدوينة: " لقد كشف نتنياهو الآن علناً ما نقلته أجهزة الأمن الإيرانية إلى قيادتنا منذ زمن بعيد. إنّ العداء للشعب الإيراني العظيم مقامرة طائشة، أمّا التواطؤ مع إسرائيل في ذلك فهو أمر لا يُغتفر.

سيُحاسب كلّ من يتواطأ مع إسرائيل لبثّ الفرقة". تحتوي هذه الصفحة على محتوى من موقع X. موافقتكم مطلوبة قبل عرض أي مواد لأنها قد تتضمن ملفات ارتباط (كوكيز) وغيرها من الأدوات التقنية. قد تفضلون الاطلاع عل





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