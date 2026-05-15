Israel Opposition Gains Majority, 55% Want Netanyahu to Retire

An opinion poll showed that the opposition in Israel has gained a majority of 61 seats, which would be enough to form a government if elections were held today. Meanwhile, 55% of Israelis prefer Netanyahu to retire from politics.

أشار استطلاع للرأي العام، الجمعة، إلى تمكن المعارضة في إسرائيل من تحقيق أغلبية مقاعد 61 المطلوبة لتشكيل حكومة في حال أجريت الانتخابات اليوم، وأن 55 بالمئة من الإسرائيليين يفضلون اعتزال رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو الحياة السياسية.

وجاء ذلك وفق استطلاع نشرته صحيفة"معاريف"، والذي أجراه معهد"لازار" (خاص)، وشمل عينة عشوائية من 502 إسرائيلي، بهامش خطأ 4.4 بالمئة. وقالت الصحيفة ردا على سؤال ماذا يريد أن يفعل نتنياهو في الانتخابات القادمة، هل يترشح لقيادة حزب الليكود أم يعتزل الحياة السياسية؟ أجاب 55 بالمئة أنهم يفضلون أن يعتزل الحياة السياسية، فيما قال 38 بالمئة إنهم يريدون أن يترشح لقيادة حزب الليكود، وقال 7 بالمئة إنهم لا يعلمون.

وفي ظل استمرار غياب الوضوح في الحرب على إيران، وغرق المتجدد في مستنقع لبنان، واهتمام الإسرائيليين بتصاعد العنف داخل مجتمعهم، فقد حزبا الليكود (برئاسة نتنياهو) والقوة اليهودية (برئاسة وزير الأمن القومي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير) مقاعد هذا الأسبوع. كما تضعف كتلة الائتلاف إلى 49 مقعدا، بينما تتعزز كتلة المعارضة اليهودية لتصل إلى أغلبية بلغت 61 مقعدا، ويحصل النواب العرب على 10 مقاعد، إذا جرت الانتخابات اليوم.

وكان استطلاع الصحيفة الأسبوع الماضي أظهر حصول كتلة نتنياهو على 51 مقعدا، والمعارضة اليهودية على 59 مقعدا، والنواب العرب على 10 مقاعد. ويأتي ذلك وسط مخاوف لدى الائتلاف الحاكم من خسارة الانتخابات، بعد تقديم الأربعاء، مشروع قانون لحل البرلمان بهدف قطع الطريق على المعارضة التي قدمت مشروعين مماثلين، وفق إعلام عبري. وتنتهي ولاية الكنيست الحالي في أكتوبر/تشرين الأول المقبل، ولكن تجري نقاشات لإجراء انتخابات مبكرة في سبتمبر/أيلول المقبل





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Opposition Majority Netanyahu Retire Politics Poll Government Elections Lebanon Iran Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

شركة قوى العاملة دفعت موظفًا في مسكن نتنياهو لموظفة: سارة نتنياهو رمّت عليها الطماطم والزيتونAccording to Hebrew media, a prominent company paid hundreds of thousands of shekels to a worker in Netanyahu's residence, who claimed that Sara Netanyahu, his wife, threw tomatoes and oil at her. The worker filed a lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu for harassment, but a confidential settlement was reached, resulting in a compensation for withdrawing the lawsuit.

Read more »

Lebanese Minister Raji Reveals Challenges in Talks with Israel, Complains to UN Security Council about Iran's InterferenceLebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji revealed the challenges facing talks with Israel during a phone call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani. Raji explained that the priority now is to reach a permanent ceasefire, while Israel conditions the disarmament of Hezbollah beforehand. Meanwhile, Lebanon has complained to the United Nations Security Council about Iran, accusing it of interfering in the country's internal affairs and involving Beirut in the conflict with Israel against the will of its constitutional institutions.

Read more »

Israel strikes Lebanon, killing 33, injuring 31, as tensions rise ahead of US-brokered talksIsraeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in the death of 33 people and the injury of 31 others, according to a report by Al-Anadolu. The attacks, which targeted residential areas and vehicles, occurred in a series of 79 incidents, including aerial bombardments and artillery strikes. The escalation comes ahead of the third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to take place in Washington.

Read more »

UAE clarifies official ties with Israel amid Netanyahu's secret visit; Shabak chief heads to UAEThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies that official relations between the UAE and Israel are publicly declared and do not involve covert arrangements. Any assertions of secret visits or hidden negotiations without official confirmation from UAE authorities are false.

Read more »

ارتفاع بنسبة 66% في شكاوى جامعات إسرائيلية من المقاطعة الأكاديمية بسبب حروب تل أبيب على غزة ولبنان وإيرانA report revealed a 66% increase in complaints from Israeli universities regarding academic boycotts due to Tel Aviv's wars on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, deepening Israel's academic isolation.

Read more »

Trump Reiterates US Opposition to Iran Nuclear Weapons, Emphasizes Assistance to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Other Gulf StatesPresident Trump reiterates the US's opposition to Iran having nuclear weapons and emphasizes the assistance provided to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other Gulf States. He also discusses his views on China's stance on Iran's nuclear program and their cooperation in resolving the issue.

Read more »