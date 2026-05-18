Israeli Aggression: Occupation Authorities Announce Acceptance of Somaliland Region and Appointment of a Non-Resident Ambassador

The Israeli authorities have announced the acceptance of the semi-autonomous region of Somaliland and the appointment of a non-resident ambassador, raising concerns about the potential displacement of Palestinian residents in neighboring Gaza. Egypt and Jordan have expressed opposition to any attempts to relocate Palestinians to their territories.

وبحسب الوكالة، جرت مراسم تقديم أوراق الاعتماد في مقر رئيس الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بالقدس المحتلة، فيما نشر مكتب هرتسوغ صورة له أثناء تسلمه أوراق الاعتماد من السفير الجديد.

وفي المقابل، أعلنت دولة الاحتلال الإسرائيلية في 15 نيسان/ أبريل تعيين ميخائيل لوتيم أول سفير لها “غير مقيم” لدى الإقليم الانفصالي. ومنذ إعلان انفصاله عن الصومال عام 1991، لم يحظ الإقليم بأي اعتراف رسمي قبل الخطوة الإسرائيلية، رغم أنه يدير شؤحه بصورة مستقلة إداريا وسياسيا وأمنيا.

وأثار الاعتراف الإسرائيلي مخاوف وتحذيرات من احتمال سعي تل أبيب إلى تهجير الفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة، الذي يقطنه نحو 2.4 مليون فلسطيني، إلى الإقليم الانفصالي، في ظل تأكيد دول إقليمية، بينها مصر والأردن، رفضها أي عمليات تهجير للفلسطينيين إلى أراضيها





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Israeli Aggression Somaliland Region Palestinian Displacement Egypt Jordan

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