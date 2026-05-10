Israel claims to have attacked 40 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killed 10 fighters

The Israeli Armed Forces claim to have launched attacks on critical infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including 40 targets owned by Hezbollah, resulting in the death of 10 fighters.

ادعى الجيش الإسرائيلي، Sunday, that it had attacked 40 critical infrastructure owned by Hezbollah and killed 10 of its fighters in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, citing the statement from the IDF as follows:"Over the past 24 hours, IDF Forces Unit 91 attacked more than 40 critical infrastructure targets and eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah elements working near our forces in southern Lebanon .

" Furthermore, in a separate statement, the IDF said it had intercepted a 'hostile UAV' in the region where its forces are deployed in southern Lebanon





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Israel Armed Forces Critical Infrastructure Targets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Army Uncovered Gains Made by Hezbollah in Lebanon, Including Vintage Weapons and Modern Israeli DronesA report in Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reveals equipment captured by the Israeli military from Hezbollah in Lebanon, including vintage weapons found in a storage facility. Also discussed are the large-scale seizures of drones and other advanced weaponry.

Read more »

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon: 30 Killed, 22 InjuredIsraeli airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 30 people, including a member of the Lebanese Civil Defense, and the injury of 22 others. The attacks targeted various locations in the south, including towns in the Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts. The ceasefire, which was supposed to be in effect since April 17, has been violated by Israel, leading to a new escalation in the conflict.

Read more »

إسرائيلي ينكر الكلام السئ عن مريم العذراء:lienOn the occasion of a statement by the spokesperson of the European External Affairs in the Union, Anour Eloni, on the incident of Israeli soldier disrespecting the Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon, he called for the protection of religious symbols, commenting on the incident of an Israeli soldier insulting the Virgin Mary statue in the south of Lebanon inhabited by Christians. Eloni also emphasized the continuation of EU consultations to maintain self-restraint in the face of the fragility of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Read more »

Lebanon Escalation: Israeli Strikes on Southern Villages and Hezbollah ResponseThe escalation in Lebanon since the ceasefire on April 17, 2020, has been the most severe since then, with Israeli airstrikes targeting dozens of southern villages and Beirut's outskirts. Hezbollah responded with a missile attack on an Israeli military convoy near the Masgavim site in northern Israel.

Read more »

Hezbollah Uses Fiber Optic Drones, Israeli Forces Struggle to CounterThe network reported on the use of Hezbollah drones equipped with fiber optic technology, and the Israeli forces' struggle to counter them. The report highlighted the difficulty in detecting and disabling these drones, as they do not rely on wireless signals that can be jammed, but are directly connected to their controller through a thin, almost invisible fiber optic cable, providing a clear and accurate view of the target even at distances of over 15 kilometers. The report also mentioned the Israeli military's reliance on electronic jamming to counter drone attacks, but the new type of drones has reduced this advantage due to the difficulty of electronic jamming and the lack of electronic fingerprints. The report also mentioned the use of barriers to protect military sites and infrastructure, but acknowledged that these measures are not foolproof, especially with Hezbollah's ability to launch simultaneous attacks with multiple drones that may exceed the capabilities of detection and response. The report also highlighted Hezbollah's expertise in drone operations, which has been developed over the years, and its ability to target Israeli soldiers directly in Lebanon and northern Israel. The report also mentioned the Israeli military's efforts to adapt to this new threat.

Read more »

Lebanon Braces for Escalating Israeli Strikes as 27 Killed in Day of ViolenceThe escalation of violence in Lebanon's south and other regions has resulted in the death of 27 people and the injury of 30 others, with the Israeli military targeting dozens of towns and villages.

Read more »