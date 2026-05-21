Israeli Defense Minister Benyamin Netanyahu rebukes right-wing extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for anti-Palestinian remarks, following a video showing Ben-Gvir mocking activists on a flotilla to Gaza, who were arrested by police and seen in a state of distress in a temporary detention center in Ashdod. Netanyahu also criticizes Ben-Gvir's inflammatory rhetoric and calls for his removal from office.

NEWS TEXT: -- أثار مقطع فيديو يُظهر وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي اليميني المتشدد، إيتمار بن غفير، وهو يستهزئ بنشطاء أسطول 'الصمود العالمي' المحتجزين، إدانة دولية شديدة، فضلاً عن توبيخ علني نادر من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو.

نشطاء كانوا على متن أسطول يهدف إلى إيصال مساعدات إلى غزة، وهم يُعتقلون من قبل الشرطة، ويظهر بعضهم في وضعية الضغط في مكان احتجاز مؤقت بميناء أشدود، الأربعاءوفي أحد المقطعات، تُرى امرأة وهي تصرخ باللغة الإنجليزية: 'فلسطين حرة! ' قبل أن تُدفع إلى الأرض، بينما يُسمع ضباط الشرطة وهم يقولون لها: 'اهدئي، اهدئي', ويقول بن غفير: 'أحسنتِ صنعاً', مضيفاً: 'أهلاً بكِ في إسرائيل. نحن أصحاب الأرض هنا'.

ويُظهر مقطع فيديو آخر عشرات الأشخاص مكبّلي الأيدي خلف ظهورهم، راكعين ورؤوسهم على الأرض، فيما يقول بن غفير، وهو يرفع العلم الإسرائيلي ويشير إلى المعتقلين: 'لقد جاؤوا بكل فخر، كأبطال عظام. انظروا إليهم الآن. انظروا، كيف يبدون الآن. ليسوا أبطالاً، ولا شيء على الإطلاق.

إنهم مؤيدون للإرهاب'. وانطلقت أولى قوارب الأسطول من برشلونة الشهر الماضي، ووصف ناشطون تحركهم بأنه 'تدخل مدني في لحظة تصاعد العنف والأزمة الإنسانية', بينما كانت القوارب تشق طريقها نحو غزة، شنت القوات الإسرائيلية سلسلة من عمليات الاعتراض، الأربعاء، بأنه تم اعتراض نحو 60 قارباً، واحتجاز أكثر من 400 ناشط. وتمكن محامون من منظمة عدالة الإسرائيلية لحقوق الإنسان من رؤية بعض المحتجزين في ميناء أشدود قبل نقلهم إلى سجن كتسيئوت في صحراء النقب جنوب إسرائيل.

وفي إشارة واضحة إلى أن بن غفير، السياسي المعروف بتصرفاته الاستفزازية، قد تجاوز حدوده مع زملائه في الحكومة، قام وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي، جدعون ساعر، تبعه رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، بتوبيخه علنًا، واتهم ساعر وزير الأمن القومي بتدبير 'عرض مشين', تسبب فيه 'عن عمد' في إلحاق الضرر بدولة إسرائيل. وبينما دافع نتنياهو بوضوح عن اعتقال النشطاء، قال إن تصرفات بن غفير 'لا تتوافق مع قيم إسرائيل ومعاييرها', مضيفًا: 'لقد أصدرتُ تعليماتي للسلطات المختصة بترحيل المحرضين في أسرع وقت ممكن'





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Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Itamar Ben-Gvir Anti-Palestinian Remarks Right-Wing Extremism Inflammatory Rhetoric Removal From Office

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