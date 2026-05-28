Israeli Airstrike on Beirut: Precision Strike on Ali Hussein, Hezbollah Missile Unit Leader, as US Warns Against Attacks on Capital

The Israeli military conducted a 'precise' airstrike on Beirut on Thursday, targeting a house in the Souk el-Shoofaat neighborhood, south of the Lebanese capital. The strike was reportedly carried out in response to a request from US President Donald Trump to avoid launching 'large-scale' attacks on Beirut. The Israeli military also claimed that the strike targeted Ali Hussein, the leader of Hezbollah's missile unit, as part of an attempt to assassinate him. However, a US official stated that there is no US ban on Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, indicating the possibility of further precise strikes. Meanwhile, the US has expressed concern about the potential destruction of buildings in Beirut and has urged Israel to avoid targeting the capital.

يأتي استهداف بيروت بغارة جوية وصفها الجيش الإسرائيلي ب"الدقيقة"، الخميس، تنفيذا على ما يبدو لطلب إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بتجنب شن "هجمات كبيرة" على العاصمة اللبنانية، تؤدي إلى "هدم مبان".

أنه نفذ "غارة جوية دقيقة" في بيروت، بينما أفاد مصدر عسكري لبناني "فرانس برس" أن الغارة استهدفت شقة في منطقة الشويفات جنوبي العاصمة. وقالت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية إن الغارة استهدفت علي الحسيني، قائد وحدة الصواريخ في حزب الله، في ما وصفته بأنه "محاولة". وضحت أنه "رغم الانفتاح الأميركي وإبداء تفهم للوضع غير المعتاد الذي نشأ على الحدود الشمالية (لإسرائيل مع لبنان)، فإن رسالة واشنطن الموجهة إلى إسرائيل واضحة: لا لتوجيه ضربات إلى بيروت".

في المقابل، قال مسؤول إسرائيلي إنه لا يوجد حظر أميركي على الاغتيالات الإسرائيلية". التي تستهدف قادة حزب الله اللبناني مؤخرا، وهو ما يشير إلى إمكانية تنفيذ ضربات دقيقة. وأوض المسؤول أن "القيود الأميركية تشمل المباني فقط، أما عمليات الاستهداف الدقيق فهي غير محظورة إذا توفرت الفرصة العملياتية". لكن، وفق القناة 12، بقي الموقف الأميركي حاسما بضرورة عدم استهداف بيروت، إذ "لا نريد رؤية مبان تنهار".

ويكثف الجيش الإسرائيلي هجماته على مناطق متفرقة من لبنان، قائلا إنه يستهدف معاقل لحزب الله، مما أدى إلى مقتل وإصابة الآلاف على مدار الأسابيع الماضية





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Israeli Airstrikes Beirut Hezbollah Ali Hussein Precise Strike Assassination Attempt US Warning Building Destruction

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