Israel's Escalation of Attacks in Lebanon and US-Iran Negotiations

This news text discusses the latest developments in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as the negotiations between the United States and Iran. It includes information on the Israeli warnings for evacuation in Lebanon, as well as the reported disagreements between the parties in the US-Iran talks.

Despite the great optimism about reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran , which reports suggest may include Tehran's allies, including Hezbollah , Israel continues to monitor Iran and escalate its attacks in Lebanon by issuing evacuation warnings for 10 towns in southern Beirut...

Despite the great optimism about reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran, which reports suggest may include Tehran's allies, including Hezbollah, Israel continues to monitor Iran and escalate its attacks in Lebanon by issuing evacuation warnings for 10 towns in southern Beirut..





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