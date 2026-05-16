Israel Plans to Approve Plan to Seize Palestinian Properties in East Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority has warned of an Israeli plan to seize 20 Palestinian properties in East Jerusalem, including homes and Islamic institutions, and has called it an 'imperialist escalation.' The properties are located near the Al-Aqsa Mosque and are part of a plan to expand Israeli settlements in the area.

محافظة القدس قالت في بيان إن إسرائيل تعتزم الأحد المصادقة على مخطط للاستيلاء على عقارات فلسطينية في حي باب السلسلة.. حذّرت محافظة القدس الفلسطينية، السبت، من مخطط إسرائيلي للاستيلاء على نحو 20 عقارا قرب المسجد الأقصى، واعتبرته“tصعيدا استعماريا جديدا”.

وقالت المحافظة، في بيان، إن السلطات الإسرائيلية تستعد للمصادقة، الأحد، على مخطط يهدف إلى الاستيلاء على عقارات فلسطينية في حي باب السلسلة الملاصق للمسجد الأقصى، وتهجير السكان وإخلاء محال تجارية فلسطينية لصالح التوسع الاستيطاني. وأضاف البيان أن المنطقة المستهدفة تضم ما بين 15 و20 عقارا فلسطينيا، بينها مبانٍ وأوقاف إسلامية تعود إلى العهود الأيوبي والمملوكي والعثماني.

وأوضحت أن“hi باب السلسلة” يعد من أهم الممرات المؤدية إلى المسجد الأقصى، واستهدافه يأتي ضمن محاولات فرض وقائع تهويدية داخل البلدة القديمة، وتفريغ محيط الأقصى من سكانه الفلسطينيين. وأكدت أن المخطط يستند إلى توصية سابقة لوزير القدس والتراث الإسرائيلي المستقيل مئير بروش، وإلى قرار حكومي يعود إلى عام 1968، بذريعة“تعزيز السيطرة اليهودية والأمن”. واعتبرت المحافظة أن الخطوة تمثل“tصعيدا استعماريا خطيرا يستهدف قلب البلدة القديمة، ويفتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة من التهجير القسري وإحكام السيطرة على الممتلكات الفلسطينية التاريخية.

” خلال السنوات الأخيرة، صعّدت إسرائيل والجمعيات الاستيطانية عمليات الاستيلاء على العقارات الفلسطينية في القدس الشرقية، لا سيما في البلدة القديمة وحيّي الشيخ جراح وسلوان، عبر أوامر إخلاء ودعاوى ملكية. وتعتبر الأمم المتحدة الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة غير قانوني، وتحذر من أنه يقوض فرص حل الدولتين. ويصر الفلسطينيون بالقدس الشرقية عاصمةً لدولتهم المنشودة، فيما تزعم إسرائيل أن القدس، بشطريها الشرقي والغربي، عاصمة لها، وسط رفض دولي واسع





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Israel Palestine East Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque Settlements Imperialist Escalation

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