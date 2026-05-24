Israeli Fears as US-Iran Talks Loom, Trump's Role in Conflict

Israeli fears are growing as the United States and Iran appear close to reaching an agreement to end the war. The Israeli military is closely monitoring reports related to the upcoming memorandum of understanding, expressing concern about several key provisions in the draft agreement, particularly the absence of a freeze on Iran's uranium enrichment and the continuation of its nuclear program. The Israeli military is on high alert, preparing for the collapse of negotiations and the resumption of hostilities.

تعيش إسرائيل ساعات من القلق، بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب والتقارير الصحفية التي تشير إلى اقتراب الولايات المتحدة وإيران من التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب.

وفي الوقت نفسه، يراقب الجيش الإسرائيلي عن كثب التقارير المتعلقة بمذكرة التفاهم المقرر التوقيع عليها، يشعر بالقلق إزاء عدة بنود رئيسية في مسودة الاتفاق، لا سيما عدم تضمينه وقفا لتخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني، وعدم منعه طهران من مواصلة تطوير في الوقت نفسه، يقف الجيش الإسرائيلي في حالة تأهب قصوى، تحسبا لانهيار المحادثات واستئناف القتال، وفق القناة 13. وتأتي هذه التطورات الأخيرة وسط تصريحات لترامب وتقارير تفيد أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران على وشك التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن مذكرة تفاهم لإنهاء الحرب.

للصحفيين، أثناء زيارته الهند، أنه تم إحراز بعض التقدم، وقد تنشر مستجدات حول هذا الأمر في وقت لاحق من الأحد، وبعد ذلك بقليل، أكدوفي وقت سابق من السبت، اختتم رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير زيارته إلى طهران، وبعد ذلك صرح مسؤول إيراني رفيع المستوى بأنوبحسب مسؤول أميركي، فإن الاتفاق الذي تقترب الولايات المتحدة وإيران من توقيعه يتضمن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 60 يوما، يعاد خلالها فتح مضيق هرمز من دون رسوم، ويسمح لإيران ببيع نفطها بحرية، بينما تجرى مفاوضات إضافية بشأن كبح برنامجها النووي وتسليم اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.

والسبت، نشرت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز تقريرا، نقلت خلاله عن مصدرين أمنيين إسرائيليين قولهما إن إدارة ترامب تجاهلت إسرائيل بعد أسابيع قليلة من بدء الحرب مع إيران، واستبعدتها بشكل شبه كامل من المفاوضات، لدرجة أن حكومة نتنياهو اضطرت إلى الحصول على معلومات حول الاتصالات بين واشنطن وطهران عبر قادة ودبلوماسيين في المنطقة، ومن خلال مراقبة استخباراتية مستقلة للنظام الإيراني. وأوضح المصدران أنه بعد أسابيع قليلة من بدء الحرب، عندما تبين أن وعود نتنياهو بالقضاء على النظام الإيراني غير دقيقة وغير قابلة للتطبيق، تم تجاهل إسرائيل، وجد ووفقا لتقرير نيويورك تايمز، فقد تخلى البيت الأبيض ومعه العديد من كبار المسؤولين الإسرائيليين عن آمالهم في تغيير النظام في إيران، بينما ركز ترامب جهوده على إنهاء القتال





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Israeli Fears US-Iran Talks Trump's Role In Conflict Israeli Military Key Provisions In The Draft Agreement Absence Of A Freeze On Iran's Uranium Enrichme Continuation Of Its Nuclear Program

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