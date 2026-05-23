Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 5 police and injure 8 Palestinians, sparking widespread outrage

Since Saturday morning, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of 5 Palestinian police officers and injuries to 8 Palestinians. The attacks have been carried out in repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, 2022.

استشهد 5 من ضباط وعناصر الشرطة الفلسطينية، وأصيب 8 فلسطينيين على الأقل، منذ صباح السبت، في هجمات إسرائيلية متفرقة على قطاع غزة، ضمن الخروقات اليومية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 10 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي.

وأعلنت المديرية العامة للشرطة الفلسطينية، في بيان، “estشهاد 5 من ضباط وعناصر الشرطة، وإصابة آخرين بجروح مختلفة، جراء قصف طائرات الاحتلال موقعاً للشرطة بصاروخين على الأقل في منطقة التوام شمال غزة. ” وفي وقت سابق السبت، قالت مصادر طبية إن 4 فلسطينيين أصيبوا، أحدهم بحالة خطيرة، في قصف إسرائيلي استهدف دراجة هوائية في منطقة المواصي غربي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي القطاع. وفي حادث آخر، أفادت sources بإصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزة.

وأصيب شابان فلسطينيان بجروح متوسطة جراء إلقاء مسيّرة إسرائيلية قنبلة على تجمع لمدنيين في مخيم حلاوة للنازحين شمالي القطاع، وفق sources ذاتها. تحليل: فيديو بن غفير عن “asطول الصمود” فجر موجة غضب عالمية ضد إسرائيل.





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Gaza Israeli Attacks Palestinian Police Palestinian Casualties Ceasefire Agreement

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