Israelis Military Activities in Southern Syria

The news article reports on the continued Israeli military activities in the Southern Syria region, including surveillance and attacks on civilian targets.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%B4%D8%A4%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%82%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5271922-%D9%82%D8%B5%D9%81-%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%AF%D9%81-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%AC%D9%86%D9%88%D8%A8-%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7موقع مراقبة إسرائيلي يطل على قرية بيت جن في جنوب سوريا (أ.

ف. ب)وذكرت «الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا)» أن «قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي واصلت، اليوم (الاثنين)، انتهاكاتها في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي، حيث توغلت في بلدة جباتا الخشب، في حين قصافت قوة عسكرية محيط قرية طرنجة بأكثر من 10 قذائف (هاون)»





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