Iraq: Woman and Newborn Baby Found Dead in Burned Home

A woman in her thirties and her newborn baby were found dead in a burned home in Baghdad, Iraq. The incident highlights the rising number of suicide cases in the country, often linked to poverty, family disputes, and mental health issues.

19 مايو 2026 - 02:50 | آخر تحديث 19 مايو 2026 - 02:50 استيقظت العاصمة العراقية بغداد، أمس (الإثنين)، على فاجعة مؤلمة، بعدما أقدمت امرأة في الثلاثينات من عمرها على إنهاء حياتها وحياة طفلها الرضيع (عامان) حرقاً داخل مسكنهما.

الضحية، التي تكسب قوتها من التنقل في شوارع المدينة، سَكبت مادة البنزين على جسدها وجسد صغيرها في منزلهما الواقع بمنطقة الشيخ عمر وسط العاصمة، قبل أن تشعل النار التي التهمتهما سريعاً. ورغم محاولات الإسعاف ونقلهما إلى المستشفى فور وقوع الحادث، إلا أن خطورة الحروق عجلت بوفاتهما.

السلطات الأمنية فتحت تحقيقاً رسمياً للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها التي لا تزال مجهولة، في وقتٍ تشير المؤشرات العامة إلى ارتباط مثل هذه الحوادث بالفقر المدقع، والنزاعات العائلية الحادة، فضلاً عن الضغوط النفسية المتزايدة الناتجة عن تدهور الأوضاع المعيشية وانتشار المخدرات. وتأتي هذه الحادثة الصادمة لتسلط الضوء مجدداً على تصاعد حالات إنهاء الحياة في البلاد، التي تراوح أساليبها غالباً بين الحرق والشنق وإطلاق النار.

ورغم المحاولات الرسمية لتوثيق هذه الظاهرة، تواجه الجهات الحكومية تحدياً كبيراً في إحصاء الأرقام الفعلية، نتيجة تستر العديد من العائلات على هذه الحالات وإحجامها عن التبليغ، خضوعاً للأعراف الاجتماعية والاعتبارات الدينية السائدة





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Iraq Suicide Burned Home Family Disputes Poverty

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