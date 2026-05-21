Iraqi source says progress made in Iran nuclear talks but doubts US-Iran deal will be reached soon

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Thursday that while progress had been made, a US-Iran nuclear deal was not yet close. He also expressed doubts regarding the passage of a proposed naval arms bill.

قال مصدر إيراني كبير لرويترز الخميس إن مفاوضات أجريت لم تنجح بعد في التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة لكنها شهدت تضييق الفجوة. واليوم، أكد ترامب أنه سيتمكن الولايات المتحدة في النهاية بالحصول على مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، على الرغم من تصريحات إيران بأنها لن تسلمه.

وفي حوار مع الصحفيين في البيت الأبيض، قال ترامب "سنحصل عليه. لسنا بحاجة إليه، ولا نريده. وربما ندمره بعد الحصول عليه، لكننا لن نسمح لهم بحيازته". وفي ما يتعلق بالملاحة البحرية، قال ترامب "لا نريد رسوم عبور على مضيق هرمز"، إشارة إلى أهمية guaranteeing free navigation of maritime traffic and energy supply through the vital waterway





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