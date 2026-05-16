Iraqi Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Responds to US President Donald Trump: 'Real Pain Begins When US Debt and Mortgage Rates Start to Jump'

Iraqi Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to US President Donald Trump, stating that 'the real pain' in America will begin when the US debt and mortgage rates start to rise. He also mentioned the impact of the war on Iran on the US economy and the high auto loan delinquencies.

رد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي السبت على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، معتبرا أن "الألم الحقيقي" في أمريكا سيبدأ عندما تبدأ الديون الأمريكية وأسعار قروض السكن في القفز.

وقال عراقجي، بشأن تداعيات العدوان على إيران على اقتصاد أمريكا عبر منصة"إكس": "يُقال للأمريكيين إنه يتعين عليهم دفع التكاليف الباهظة للحرب الانتقامية ضد إيران. دعوا جانبا حاليا ارتفاع أسعار البنزين وفقاعة سوق الأسهم. الألم الحقيقي يبدأ عندما تبدأ الديون الأمريكية وأسعار قروض السكن في القفز. حتى الآن، بلغ معدل العجز عن سداد قروض السيارات أعلى مستوياته خلال أكثر من 30 عاما.

كل هذا كان يمكن تجنبه". Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump. Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high.

كلام عراقجي جاء بعد تصريحات لترامب قال فيها إن على الأمريكيين أن يتحملوا"ألما قصير المدى" بشأن تداعيات الحرب مع إيران. وفي معرض رده على الجدل الذي أثاره سابقا عندما قال إنه"لا يفكر في الوضع المالي لأمريكا", قال ترامب: "الأمر بسيط جدا. عندما يسمع الناس ما أقوله، فإن الجميع يوافق. سيكون هناك ألم على المدى القصير، نعم، لكنه سيكون قصيرا.

لكن هذا الألم أقل بكثير مما كان يعتقده الناس". وأضاف ترامب في شأن الملف الإيراني قائلا: سأفعل ما هو صائب. يجب أن أفعل ما هو صائب.. سيُفتح المضيق، ولن يكون لديهم سلاح نووي، وسيستمر العالم في المضي قدما.

قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إنه لا يستبعد أن ترفع الولايات المتحدة الحظر المفروض على شراء الشركات الصينية للنفط الخام الإيراني. أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مساء الجمعة، أنه كشف شبكة تجسس تابعة للموساد الإسرائيلي واعتقل العنصر الرئيسي فيها بمحافظة أردبيل شمال غربي البلاد خلال عملية معقدة. قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إنه لا يمانع في أن تقوم إيران بتعليق برنامجها النووي لمدة 20 عاما، لكنه شدد على ضرورة أن يكون ذلك التزاما حقيقيا وفعليا. أخبار العالم العربيأخبار العالمأخبار العالمأخبار العالم العربيأخبار العال





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Iraqi Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi US President Donald Trump Iranian Economy US Debt And Mortgage Rates Impact Of War On Iran On US Economy High Auto Loan Delinquencies

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