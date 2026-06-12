Iran: No Final Decision on Possible Deal with US Yet

Iran has not yet made a final decision on a potential deal with the United States, after President Donald Trump announced the achievement of a 'great deal' and the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Europe. Iran emphasized that it has not yet made a final decision on the agreement and will not give up its red lines during the negotiations. The details of the agreement, such as the signing date and location, remain uncertain, and Iran accused the United States of changing its positions repeatedly during the negotiations. Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been reached 38 times in the past two months, but Iran considers any new statements on this matter to be premature until a formal statement is issued.

قالت إيران إنها لم تتخذ بعد قرارا نهائيا بشأن الاتفاق المحتمل مع الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بعد ساعات من إعلان الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب التوصل إلى \"تسوية رائعة\" وإنجاز مذكرة تفاهم قد توقع قريباً في أوروبا.

إن طهران \"لم تتخذ حتى الآن قرارا نهائياً بشأن الاتفاق\", مشددا على أنها لن تتنازل عن \"خطوطها الحمراء\" خلال المفاوضات. وأضاف أن التقارير المتداولة بشأن موعد توقيع الاتفاق ومكانه لا تزال \"مجرد تكهنات\". وأوضح بقائي أن جزءاً كبيرا من النص التفاوضي تم إنجازه، لكنه اتهم الولايات المتحدة بتغيير مواقفها مرارا خلال جولات المحادثات.

أعلن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران 38 مرة خلال الشهرين الماضيين، معتبرة أن أي تصريحات جديدة بهذا الشأن ينبغي التعامل معها بحذر إلى حين صدور موقف رسمي من طهران. إن طهران \"لم تتخذ حتى الآن قرارا نهائياً بشأن الاتفاق\", مشددا على أنها لن تتنازل عن \"خطوطها الحمراء\" خلال المفاوضات. وأضاف أن التقارير المتداولة بشأن موعد توقيع الاتفاق ومكانه لا تزال \"مجرد تكهنات\".

وأوضح بقائي أن جزءاً كبيرا من النص التفاوضي تم إنجازه، لكنه اتهم الولايات المتحدة بتغيير مواقفها مرارا خلال جولات المحادثات. أعلن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران 38 مرة خلال الشهرين الماضيين، معتبرة أن أي تصريحات جديدة بهذا الشأن ينبغي التعامل معها بحذر إلى حين صدور موقف رسمي من طهران





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