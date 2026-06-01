Iran-US Agreement: A Technical Move Towards Nuclear Talks

The agreement, which was initially perceived as a significant breakthrough, has turned out to be less than expected and more of a technical move to restart nuclear talks. The war between the two countries has already lasted for less than a year, and the situation remains tense, with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz escalating the situation further.

قبل أيام كان الإيحاء جدياً وقوياً بأن ثمة «اتفاقاً» أمريكياً- إيرانياً على الطاولة، وكان عنوانه طوال أسابيع «إنهاء الحرب»، ثم ظهر بصيغة «مذكرة تفاهم» وعنوانه «تمديد وقف إطلاق النار».

هذا أقل من التوقعات وبعيد عن الطموحات، وله وظيفة «تقنية» هي إتاحة العودة إلى التفاوض في شأن الملف النووي، علماً أن الحرب الضروس قطعت مسار تفاوض كان جارياً في جنيف وكان متعثراً بسبب محاولات الجانب الإيراني للتملص من الشروط الأمريكية الأساسية، وقد أضاف إليها فتح مضيق هرمز واستخراج اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب. كلفت المفاوضات حربين، في أقل من عام، لكنها تراوح مكانها، بل زادتها أزمة مضيق هرمز تعقيداً.

ولا تزال واشنطن وإسرائيل تلوحان باستئناف الحرب وقصف البنى التحتية للطاقة والمواصلات، فيما يتهمهما المرشد مجتبى خامنئي بمواصلة السعي إلى «إخضاع إيران» عبر إحداث «انقسامات وتفكك لتعويض الهزائم العسكرية». وكانت عملية «الإخضاع» واضحة في الشروط التي فرضتها الإدارة الأمريكية في الملف النووي، فخلال حرب الـ12 يوماً (يونيو 2025) طلب دونالد ترمب «استسلام إيران» ثم ردده أكثر من مرة، ولا يزال يتوقعه، باعتباره رئيس الدولة العظمى.

لذلك باتت مراجع دبلوماسية كثيرة تميل إلى الاعتقاد بـ«استحالة» التوصل إلى اتفاق في أي تفاوض، فإدارة ترمب غير إدارة باراك أوباما، وما نقل عن ترمب أخيراً أنه لن يقبل بأي اتفاق لا يستوفي خطوطاً حمراء اختصرها في تدوينة بأمرين: «أن توافق على إيران على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي» و«فتح مضيق هرمز فوراً من دون رسوم»





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Iran-US Agreement Nuclear Talks War Tensions Strait Of Hormuz

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