Iran's Markets Stabilize, but Economic Challenges Persist Following US Sanctions

One month after the U.S. sanctions on Iranian ports, the markets in Tehran appear steady, but the economic situation is worsening due to rising prices and halted imports. Tehran is trying to bypass the port blockage with two strategies: enhancing border trade to 20 entry points and expanding trade with Russia through the Sea of Azov to its four ports, which cover only 20% of the internal market and are isolated from global markets. Energy officials insist that there's no alternative to sea trade for oil exports, as rail shipments are uneconomical, forcing Iran to consider drastic measures such as production cuts or forced storage.

بعد مرور شهر على الحصار الأمريكي للموانئ الإيرانية تبدو الأسواق في طهران مستقرة ظاهريا من حيث الوفرة لكن الواقع الاقتصادي يشهد تراجعا في القدرة الشرائية نتيجة ارتفاع الأسعار وتوقف الاستيراد وتحاول طهران الالتفاف على شلل موانئها التي كانت تدير 90% من تجارتها عبر استراتيجيتين هما التجارة البرية بتفعيل 20 منفذا حدوديا مع دول الجوار لكنها تصطدم بضعف البنية التحتية وارتفاع تكاليف الشحن وعبر بحر قزوين بتعزيز التبادل التجاري مع روسيا عبر 4 موانئ وهي طاقة استيعابية لا تغطي سوى 20% من احتياجات السوق فضلا عن كونها مسارا معزولا عن الأسواق العالمية.

ويؤكد الخبراء والمسؤولون في قطاع الطاقة أنه لا بديل عن البحر لتصدير النفط فالشحن عبر السكك الحديدية غير مجد اقتصادي مما يضع إيران أمام خيارات صعبة مثل خفض الإنتاج أو التخزين القسري وتراهن واشنطن على السخط الشعبي الناتج عن الفجوة بين توفر السلع والقدرة على شرائها بينما تراهن طهران على سياسة التكيف والصلوت وهي تعتقد أن الحصار مؤلم لكنه لم يصل بعد لمرحلة الشلل التا





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