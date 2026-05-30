Iran and US continue nuclear talks to restart negotiations on nuclear issues, including Iran's nuclear program, while US insists Iran cannot make nuclear weapons.

Iran and the United States are continuing nuclear talks to restart negotiations on nuclear issues, including Iran's nuclear program, while the US insists Iran cannot make nuclear weapons.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%B4%D8%A4%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%82%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5278578-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%B5%D9%8A%D8%A8-%D8%A3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A3%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9صورة بالأقمار الاصطناعية لمنشأة نطنز النووية بعد تعرضها لضربة جوية (رويترز) تجري إيران والولايات المتحدة محادثات لمواصلة وقف إطلاق النار بينهما ‌بهدف بدء مفاوضات بخصوص قضايا منها برنامج طهران النووي، بينما تصر واشنطن على أنه يجب ألا تتمكن طهران من صنع سلاح نووي.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%B4%D8%A4%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%82%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5278578-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%B5%D9%8A%D8%A8-%D8%A3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A3%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9صورة بالأقمار الاصطناعية لمنشأة نطنز النووية بعد تعرضها لضربة جوية (رويترز) تجري إيران والولايات المتحدة محادثات لمواصلة وقف إطلاق النار بينهما ‌بهدف بدء مفاوضات بخصوص قضايا منها برنامج طهران النووي، بينما تصر واشنطن على أنه يجب ألا تتمكن طهران من صنع سلاح نووي





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Iran United States Nuclear Talks Negotiations Nuclear Issues Iran's Nuclear Program US Insists Iran Cannot Make Nuclear Weapons

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