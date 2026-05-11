Iran Enters Iraqi Crisis as Reports of Israeli Presence in Iraqi Base

The Iraqi parliament's defense committee revealed that Iran had revealed the presence of an Israeli military base in a secret base in the Iraqi desert, which is located in the western desert and is about 170 kilometers south-west of Baghdad, which is considered one of the most important Shiite provinces, as it includes the shrine of Imam Ali and the headquarters of the highest Shiite religious authority.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/5271974-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%AE%D9%84-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%AE%D8%B7-%D8%A3%D8%B2%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82لجنة الأمن والدفاع في البرلمان العراقي خلال أحد اجتماعاتها (مجلس النواب) دخلت إيران على خط الأزمة العراقية التي أحدثتها تقارير إعلامية، عبر كشفها عن تمركز قوة إسرائيلية في قاعدة سرية وسط الصحراء الواقعة بمحافظة النجف، التي تقع في الهضبة الغربية وتبعد نحو 170 كيلومتراً جنوب غربي العاصمة بغداد، وهي من أبرز المحافظات الدينية؛ حيث تضم ضريح الإمام علي والمقر الرئيسي للمرجعية الدينية العليا للطائفة الشيعية.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/5271974-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%AE%D9%84-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%AE%D8%B7-%D8%A3%D8%B2%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%82لجنة الأمن والدفاع في البرلمان العراقي خلال أحد اجتماعاتها (مجلس النواب) دخلت إيران على خط الأزمة العراقية التي أحدثتها تقارير إعلامية، عبر كشفها عن تمركز قوة إسرائيلية في قاعدة سرية وسط الصحراء الواقعة بمحافظة النجف، التي تقع في الهضبة الغربية وتبعد نحو 170 كيلومتراً جنوب غربي العاصمة بغداد، وهي من أبرز المحافظات الدينية؛ حيث تضم ضريح الإمام علي والمقر الرئيسي للمرجعية الدينية العليا للطائفة الشيعية





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Iraq Iran Israel Military Base Secret Base Desert Shiite Provinces Headquarters Religious Authority

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