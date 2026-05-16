Iranian Cyberattacks on Fuel Tank Monitoring Systems Spark Security Concerns

Recent cyberattacks on fuel tank monitoring systems in several U.S. states have raised security concerns, with experts warning that unauthorized access to these systems could potentially lead to undetected fuel leaks. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by Iranian hacking groups, targeting infrastructure and critical infrastructure in the U.S. and Israel. The nature of these attacks, which involve exploiting vulnerabilities in automated fuel level measurement systems and spreading malicious software, has led to increased cybersecurity threats and the need for continuous vigilance in protecting critical infrastructure.

استهدفت أنظمة مراقبة مستوى الوقود في خزانات محطات وقود بعدة ولايات أمريكية، وفق ما نقلته مصادر مطلعة لشبكة"سي إن إن". وبحسب المصادر، فإن المهاجمين استغلوا ثغرات في أنظمة القياس الأوتوماتيكية لمستويات الوقود (ATG) المتصلة بالإنترنت والتي تفتقر إلى الحماية بكلمات مرور قوية، ما سمح لهم في بعض الحالات بالتلاعب ببيانات العرض دون التأثير فعلياً على مستويات الوقود الفعلية داخل الخزانات.

وأثارت هذه الاختراقات قلقاً واسعاً في الأوساط الأمنية، إذ حذّر خبراء من أن الوصول إلى هذه الأنظمة قد يتيح نظرياً التسبب في تسربات خطيرة دون اكتشاف فوري، رغم عدم تسجيل أضرار مادية حتى الآن. السابق في استهداف بنى تحتية مشابهة يجعلها المشتبه به الأبرز، رغم تحذيرات من صعوبة الجزم النهائي بسبب محدودية الأدلة الجنائية الرقمية التي يتركها القراصنة عادة.

وامتنعت جهات أمنية أمريكية، بينها مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، عن التعليق على تفاصيل التحقيق، فيما طلبت"سي إن إن" توضيحاً من وكالة الأمن السيبراني وأمن البنية التحتية الأمريكية. وتشير تقارير أمنية إلى أن مجموعات قرصنة مرتبطة بـالحرس الثوري الإيراني نفذت خلال السنوات الأخيرة هجمات مشابهة استهدفت مرافق مياه أمريكية، إضافة إلى اختراقات تضمنت رسائل دعائية معادية.

ووثّقت شركات أمن سيبراني ومحاضر استخباراتية أن أنظمة ATG تحديداً كانت ضمن الأهداف المحتملة منذ سنوات، مع رصد نشاط لمجموعات موالية لإيران في اختبارات اختراق سابقة لهذه الأنظمة. ويرى خبراء أن العمليات السيبرانية الإيرانية شهدت تسارعاً ملحوظاً خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، مع تزايد استهداف منشآت نفط وغاز وشركات صناعية في الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، إضافة إلى عمليات تسريب واختراقات إعلامية.

وتشير تقديرات أمنية إلى أن هذه الهجمات باتت أكثر سرعة وتنوعاً، وتستخدم تكتيكات تشمل التصيد الإلكتروني ونشر برمجيات خبيثة متقدمة، بالتوازي مع حملات تضليل إعلامي عبر منصات التواصل. وفي السياق نفسه، حذر مسؤولون أمنيون سابقون من أن غياب فريق فيدرالي متخصص لمواجهة تهديدات الانتخابات في المرحلة الحالية قد يفتح المجال أمام عمليات تأثير إلكتروني أقل كلفة وأكثر قابلية للتوسع.

ويحذر محللون من أن النشاط السيبراني الإيراني لم يعد يقتصر على جمع المعلومات، بل بات يشمل محاولات تأثير مباشر على البنية التحتية والاقتصاد، عبر استغلال نقاط ضعف في الأنظمة غير المحمية جيداً. وفي المقابل، يؤكد خبراء أن طبيعة هذه الهجمات "الانتهازية" تجعل من الصعب التنبؤ بها أو ردعها بالكامل، ما يضع المؤسسات الحيوية الأمريكية أمام تحدٍ مستمر في حماية شبكاتها الرقمية





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Iranian Cyberattacks Fuel Tank Monitoring Systems Automated Fuel Level Measurement Systems Vulnerabilities Malicious Software Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Threats Continuous Vigilance

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