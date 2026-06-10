Iranian Official: Iran's Territory May Increase in Future War; US Threatens Iran with 'Severe Consequences' for Delay in Nuclear Deal Negotiations

The Iranian official, Ibrahim Razzavi, stated that Iran's territory may increase in a future war. Meanwhile, the US threatened Iran with 'severe consequences' for delaying nuclear deal negotiations.

قال المتحدث باسم لجنة الأمن القومي في مجلس الشورى الإيراني إبراهيم رضائي مساء اليوم الأربعاء إن مساحة بلاده ربما تزداد في الحرب المقبلة. وأضاف أن في حرب الـ40 يوماً ازدادت مساحة المياه الإقليمية لإيران وفي الحرب المقبلة ربما تزداد مساحة الأراضي الإيرانية.

وجاء ذلك بعد وقت قليل من تهديد وجهه رئيس اللجنة إبراهيم عزيزي، قائلاً إن بلاده لا تخشى قتال الولايات المتحدة. وعندما سُئل عما يقصده تحديدا ب‘الثمن’، أجاب بأن إيران ستدفع الثمن. وفي المقابل، أكد ترامب أن واشنطن لا تزال تسعى إلى التوصل لاتفاق، وقال إن مبعوثي ترامب والوسطاء الإقليميون يواصلون جهودهم لإنقاذ المفاوضات والتوصل إلى تسوية.

وقال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس إن المواجهة مع إيران بعيدة عن نهايتها، مشددا على أن الجيش الإسرائيلي مستعد لتنفيذ هجمات واسعة النطاق ضد أهداف إيرانية إذا اقتضت الحاجة. وقال وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت في جلسة استماع بالكونغرس يوم الأربعاء إنه ليس على علم بأن الولايات المتحدة قامت بسحب ملايين البراميل من النفط من إيران.

وقال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان إن التهديد باستهداف البنية التحتية الإيرانية ليس استعراضا للقوة بل دليل عجز أمام إرادة الشعب، مؤكدا أن إيران ستبقى صامدة في وجه أي ضغط أو تهديد. وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM) أن قواتها عطلت ناقلة نفط في خليج عُمان لليوم الثاني على التوالي، بعد اتهامها بانتهاك الحصار المفروض ومنع نقل النفط من إيران.

وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أن الاتفاق الجاري التفاوض بشأنه مع إيران أصبح جاهزاً بالكامل، مشدداً على أن كل ما يتعين على طهران فعله هو التوقيع على الوثيقة النهائية





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