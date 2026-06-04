Iranian Leader's Son, Khamenei, Addresses Nation After Father's Death

The son of the late Iranian leader, Ali Khamenei, has addressed the nation after his father's death in a missile attack by the United States and Israel. The event took place in the southern city of Qom, where the annual speech was traditionally delivered before his father's assassination.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%B4%D8%A4%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%82%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5280569-%D9%85%D8%A7-%D9%85%D8%AF%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AC%D8%AA%D8%A8%D9%89-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%86%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%9F كرسي تعلوه صورة المرشد السابق علي خامنئي في موقع مراسم ذكرى وفاة الخميني جنوب طهران حيث كان يلقي سنوياً الخطاب التقليدي للمناسبة قبل مقتله في الضربات الأميركية - الإسرائيلي (جماران)كرسي تعلوه صورة المرشد السابق علي خامنئي في موقع مراسم ذكرى وفاة الخميني جنوب طهران حيث كان يلقي سنوياً الخطاب التقليدي للمناسبة قبل مقتله في الضربات الأميركية - الإسرائيلي (جماران.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%B4%D8%A4%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%82%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5280569-%D9%85%D8%A7-%D9%85%D8%AF%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AC%D8%AA%D8%A8%D9%89-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%86%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%9F كرسي تعلوه صورة المرشد السابق علي خامنئي في موقع مراسم ذكرى وفاة الخميني جنوب طهران حيث كان يلقي سنوياً الخطاب التقليدي للمناسبة قبل مقتله في الضربات الأميركية - الإسرائيلي (جماران)كرسي تعلوه صورة المرشد السابق علي خامنئي في موقع مراسم ذكرى وفاة الخميني جنوب طهران حيث كان يلقي سنوياً الخطاب التقليدي للمناسبة قبل مقتله في الضربات الأميركية - الإسرائيلي (جماران





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Iran Ali Khamenei United States Israel Assassination Speech Mourning Leader's Son Father's Death

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