Iranian Official Says No Deal Yet, But Talks Close to Agreement

A senior Iranian official said on Saturday that the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States may not take place on Sunday as initially planned. He added that the possibility of signing the agreement in the coming days is not ruled out, but he emphasized the need to exercise caution regarding the signing date due to the other party's delay.

نقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية، السبت، عن إسماعيل بقائي، المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، قوله إن موعد توقيع مذكرة التفاهم التي توسطت فيها إسلام اباد لن يكون غدا الأحد.

وأضاف بقائي أن إمكانية توقيع المذكرة خلال الأيام المقبلة أمر غير مستبعد، لكنه أشار إلى ضرورة توخي الحذر حيال التعليق على موعد التوقيع، نظرا لتردد الطرف الآخر. على وشك التوصل إلى اتفاق، مرجحا حسم الأمر في غضون 24 ساعة، غداة تأكيد الطرفين إمكان التوصل إلى تفاهم. على منصة إكس: نحن أقرب إلى اتفاق سلام من أي وقت مضى. ومع توقع إتمام الاتفاق خلال الساعات الـ24 المقبلة، تستعد باكستان بعدها لتوقيع إلكتروني فوري لاتفاق السلام، تليه محادثات تقنية الأسبوع المقبل.

إنه ما دام لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق يشمل جميع القضايا، لا يمكن الجزم بالتوصل إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع الولايات المتحدة. وفي واشنطن، قدّر مسؤول أميركي رفيع المستوى الجمعة أن هناك فرصة تراوح من 80 إلى 85 بالمئة، لكنها ليست 100 بالمئة، لتوقيع اتفاق مع إيران في الأيام المقبلة. وأضاف لم نصل إلى خط النهاية بعد، لكننا قريبون جدا. لكن عراقجي قال إن التوقيع سيتم في البداية بشكل رقمي.

سيوقّع كل طرف عن بُعد. وبعد ذلك سيُعلن أن مذكرة التفاهم هذه وقّعها الطرفان





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Memorandum Of Understanding Agreement Talks Close To Agreement Iranian Official United States Official Delay Signing Date

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump Says Iran Deal May Be Signed in Europe This WeekPresident Trump announced that the Iran deal may be signed in Europe this week, describing it as a “tsوية رائعة”.

Read more »

Iran: No Final Decision on Possible Deal with US YetIran has not yet made a final decision on a potential deal with the United States, after President Donald Trump announced the achievement of a 'great deal' and the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Europe. Iran emphasized that it has not yet made a final decision on the agreement and will not give up its red lines during the negotiations. The details of the agreement, such as the signing date and location, remain uncertain, and Iran accused the United States of changing its positions repeatedly during the negotiations. Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been reached 38 times in the past two months, but Iran considers any new statements on this matter to be premature until a formal statement is issued.

Read more »

مصر ترحّب بإلغاء ترامب الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران وتدعو إلى تسوية سياسيةcriticized the Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement praising Trump's decision to cancel military strikes on Iran and calling for seizing the opportunity to reach an agreement on outstanding issues and avoid a wide-scale confrontation that could affect regional security and the global economy.

Read more »

Robert P. Burns: US Not in Final Stage of Iran Deal, Trump Has Political DilemmaRobert P. Burns, a professor of political science, told CNN's Laura Coates that he does not believe President Trump's claim of reaching a historic agreement with Iran. Burns said the US is not at the end of the game but in the middle, and warned that Iran is becoming more ambitious under Trump's confrontation. Burns also mentioned that the US is in the middle of the game, where Iran is shifting from being to becoming, and Iran is expanding its wings and looking for regional influence. Burns also mentioned that the Iranians have become more ambitious in recent weeks and have raised the stakes in their attacks. Burns also mentioned that Trump has a political dilemma because he has two sides of MAGA, one that wants to strike hard and one that wants to withdraw, which is reflected in the middle of the game of escalating tensions.

Read more »

Trump Hints at Iran Deal in Europe, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Open AgainPresident Trump hinted at a potential deal with Iran, saying it could be signed in Europe within days. He also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed, and that Iran would stop threatening to close it.

Read more »

Israeli Army Invades Area Protected by Palestinian ActivistsThe Israeli Army invaded the area of ​​Bark Solomon, a historical and tourist site in the southern West Bank, after a visit by Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich to the site with settlers and officials. The visit came after a Palestinian official and popular movement to protect the area.

Read more »